Every online multiplayer shooter these days needs to have cross-platform support to stand a chance, but Battlefield 6 might as well be dead on arrival without this functionality. This is because, unlike games like Borderlands 4 or Gears of War: Reloaded, multiplayer matches in Battlefield 6 will feature 64-player warzones. That’s a huge lobby to fill if the game is only matching you with other players on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, or PC. Before you pick your class and prepare to experience the destructive multiplayer waiting in Battlefield 6, I’ll give you the sitrep on its cross-platform support.

Is Battlefield 6 cross-platform?

First reported by Eurogamer, it is confirmed that Battlefield 6 will feature full crossplay support on all platforms. Unlike the last entry, Battlefield 2042, this game will not be available on last-gen systems. That means crossplay will let you squad up with friends across PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. For those who wish to only play with others on their specific platform, the option to disable crossplay will be available. Sadly, it was also confirmed that Battlefield 6 won’t be coming to the Switch 2.

As far as why Battlefield 6 will be skipping the Switch 2, Vince Zampella stated that the core Battlefield fanbase is on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

Battlefield 6 will also have full cross-progression support. This means players will be able to take all their progress, including skins, ranks, guns, levels, and more, from one platform to another. You will still need to purchase the game on additional platforms, but at least you won’t have to start the grind over if you do want to play on two platforms.

With nine maps at launch and a return to the classic class-based structure, cross-platform support was the last missing piece Battlefield 6 needed to set itself up for success when it launches on October 10, but you can get a taste of the action early by playing the beta test in August if it isn’t too late.