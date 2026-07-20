 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Call of Duty: NEXT is back, and it’ll kick off the Modern Warfare 4 beta

Activision has revealed when players can watch new gameplay, catch fresh reveals, and jump into the first Modern Warfare 4 beta.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Call of Duty NEXT featured
Call of Duty

If there’s one thing Call of Duty fans look forward to every year besides launch day, it’s Call of Duty: NEXT. This year’s showcase is shaping up to be even bigger, as it won’t just reveal more about Modern Warfare 4 — it’ll also mark the beginning of the game’s multiplayer beta. Activision has officially confirmed that Call of Duty: NEXT will take place on August 21, featuring live gameplay, a detailed multiplayer briefing, developer insights, and new reveals. For the first time, the Modern Warfare 4 Early Access Beta will begin immediately after the livestream ends, letting players jump straight into the action.

When can players join the beta?

The beta will be split into two phases. The Early Access Beta runs from August 21 to August 25 and is available to players who have pre-ordered the game on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, or PC. This year’s beta also supports Xbox Play Anywhere, while digital pre-orders automatically grant access without requiring a redemption code. A week later, the Open Beta begins on August 28 and runs until September 1. Unlike the first phase, this beta is open to all players across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC, regardless of whether they’ve pre-ordered the game.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 Beta Early Access Dates
Call of Duty

Beyond confirming the beta dates, Activision says NEXT will serve as the biggest multiplayer showcase before launch. The broadcast will feature new gameplay, developer commentary, and a closer look at the multiplayer experience that Infinity Ward has been teasing over the past few weeks.

Recommended Videos

Players can also expect to try multiple maps and modes during the beta, including the new adaptive Kill Block experience, alongside returning multiplayer staples, a wide selection of weapons, Operators, perks, killstreaks, and the new Training Mobility Course. The beta will also feature everything from 3v3 Gunfight to large-scale battles with vehicles, giving players a broad taste of what Modern Warfare 4 has to offer before launch.

A busy few months ahead for Call of Duty

The announcement follows Modern Warfare 4’s recent appearance at Fanatics Fest, where players got their first public hands-on experience with the dynamic Kill Block multiplayer map. With Call of Duty: NEXT now locked in, Activision is shifting gears from previews to letting players experience the game themselves.

It’s also worth noting that Modern Warfare 4 won’t be launching on Xbox Game Pass, marking the first mainline Call of Duty in two years to skip Microsoft’s subscription service at launch. That means the beta, and eventually the full game, will only be available to players who purchase or pre-order it. Assuming everything goes according to plan, August 21 should answer many of the questions fans still have about Modern Warfare 4’s multiplayer.

Varun Mirchandani
Varun Mirchandani
News Writer
Varun is an experienced technology journalist and editor with over eight years in consumer tech media. His work spans…
Topics
Ghost Recon could finally be making the comeback fans have been asking for
A three person squad stands on a bridge in Ghost Recon Frontline.

If you're a Ghost Recon fan, you've probably gotten used to one thing over the past few years: waiting for rumors to turn into announcements, waiting for leaks to be acknowledged, waiting for Ubisoft to say... well, anything at all about the future of one of its biggest tactical shooter franchises. Thankfully, that silence finally seems to be ending.

Ubisoft has confirmed that it will share Ghost Recon news on August 6, when the series celebrates its 25th anniversary. The announcement arrived shortly after fresh leaks began circulating online, prompting the company to post a brief message telling fans that more information is just around the corner.

Read more
The AI game-dev boom has a dark side: fewer jobs for the people starting out
Solo creators are thriving with tools like Claude Code and Copilot, but entry-level game roles are disappearing.
Man playing a video game on a desktop with glowing red and blue lights

AI is making it easier than ever for a single person to build a game. That sounds like a win for creativity, and in many ways, it absolutely is. But there is a catch. As generative AI tools help solo developers and small studios do more with fewer people, the same shift is making life tougher for writers, artists, concept creators, and junior programmers trying to break into the gaming industry.

AI is giving solo developers superpowers

Read more
ONEXPLAYER’s new handheld packs AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 388 and liquid cooling at an eye-watering price
The X2 Mini Pro is now available directly from the company with premium specs to match its premium cost.
ONEXPLAYER X2 Mini Pro Featured

Gaming handhelds have become more powerful every year, but they're also getting increasingly expensive. The new ONEXPLAYER X2 Mini Pro takes that trend to an entirely new level. Following its crowdfunding campaign, ONEXPLAYER has begun selling the X2 Mini Pro directly through its online store. The premium handheld starts at $2,499, while the fully loaded configuration with 64GB RAM, a 2TB SSD, and the optional Frost Bay liquid cooling system climbs to a staggering $3,229. Deliveries are expected to begin in August.

Desktop-class hardware in a handheld

Read more