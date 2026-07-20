Call of Duty: NEXT is back, and it’ll kick off the Modern Warfare 4 beta

If there’s one thing Call of Duty fans look forward to every year besides launch day, it’s Call of Duty: NEXT. This year’s showcase is shaping up to be even bigger, as it won’t just reveal more about Modern Warfare 4 — it’ll also mark the beginning of the game’s multiplayer beta. Activision has officially confirmed that Call of Duty: NEXT will take place on August 21, featuring live gameplay, a detailed multiplayer briefing, developer insights, and new reveals. For the first time, the Modern Warfare 4 Early Access Beta will begin immediately after the livestream ends, letting players jump straight into the action.

When can players join the beta?

The beta will be split into two phases. The Early Access Beta runs from August 21 to August 25 and is available to players who have pre-ordered the game on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, or PC. This year’s beta also supports Xbox Play Anywhere, while digital pre-orders automatically grant access without requiring a redemption code. A week later, the Open Beta begins on August 28 and runs until September 1. Unlike the first phase, this beta is open to all players across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC, regardless of whether they’ve pre-ordered the game.

Beyond confirming the beta dates, Activision says NEXT will serve as the biggest multiplayer showcase before launch. The broadcast will feature new gameplay, developer commentary, and a closer look at the multiplayer experience that Infinity Ward has been teasing over the past few weeks.

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Players can also expect to try multiple maps and modes during the beta, including the new adaptive Kill Block experience, alongside returning multiplayer staples, a wide selection of weapons, Operators, perks, killstreaks, and the new Training Mobility Course. The beta will also feature everything from 3v3 Gunfight to large-scale battles with vehicles, giving players a broad taste of what Modern Warfare 4 has to offer before launch.

A busy few months ahead for Call of Duty

The announcement follows Modern Warfare 4’s recent appearance at Fanatics Fest, where players got their first public hands-on experience with the dynamic Kill Block multiplayer map. With Call of Duty: NEXT now locked in, Activision is shifting gears from previews to letting players experience the game themselves.

It’s also worth noting that Modern Warfare 4 won’t be launching on Xbox Game Pass, marking the first mainline Call of Duty in two years to skip Microsoft’s subscription service at launch. That means the beta, and eventually the full game, will only be available to players who purchase or pre-order it. Assuming everything goes according to plan, August 21 should answer many of the questions fans still have about Modern Warfare 4’s multiplayer.