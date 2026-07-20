ONEXPLAYER’s new handheld packs AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 388 and liquid cooling at an eye-watering price

Gaming handhelds have become more powerful every year, but they’re also getting increasingly expensive. The new ONEXPLAYER X2 Mini Pro takes that trend to an entirely new level. Following its crowdfunding campaign, ONEXPLAYER has begun selling the X2 Mini Pro directly through its online store. The premium handheld starts at $2,499, while the fully loaded configuration with 64GB RAM, a 2TB SSD, and the optional Frost Bay liquid cooling system climbs to a staggering $3,229. Deliveries are expected to begin in August.

Desktop-class hardware in a handheld

The X2 Mini Pro is powered by AMD’s Ryzen AI Max+ 388 processor, featuring 8 Zen 5 CPU cores, 16 threads, and Radeon 8060S graphics based on the RDNA 3.5 architecture. It also includes an XDNA 2 NPU capable of 50 TOPS, with the platform delivering up to 118 TOPS of combined AI performance.

The rest of the hardware is just as ambitious. Buyers can configure the handheld with 48GB or 64GB of LPDDR5X memory, up to 2TB of PCIe Gen4 SSD storage, an 8.8-inch OLED display with a 1920 x 1200 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, VRR support, and a claimed 1,100 nits peak brightness. An 85Wh battery, detachable controllers, and a magnetic keyboard complete its 3-in-1 design, allowing it to function as both a handheld and a compact Windows PC.

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What’s more is that buyers can opt for a Frost Bay liquid-cooled version of the X2 Mini Pro for a small premium, with the external cooling dock designed to help the Ryzen AI Max+ 388 sustain its maximum 120W TDP during demanding gaming or AI workloads. According to ONEXPLAYER, this allows the handheld to maintain peak performance for longer than conventional air cooling alone.

To be fair, the pricing reflects those ambitions. The standard 48GB/1TB model starts at $2,499, while higher-end variants range from $2,799 to $3,079. Adding the Frost Bay cooling dock pushes the flagship 64GB/2TB configuration to $3,229, making it one of the most expensive gaming handhelds currently available.

Who is this actually for?

The X2 Mini Pro clearly isn’t trying to compete with devices like the Steam Deck or ROG Ally X on price. Instead, it’s aimed at enthusiasts who want desktop-class performance in a portable form factor and are willing to pay a significant premium for it. With high-end AI hardware, a flagship OLED display, generous memory, and even optional liquid cooling, it sits in a category of its own.

Whether that justifies a price tag north of $3,000 is another question entirely. At that price, buyers could pick up a high-end gaming laptop, or even build a powerful desktop PC. Still, if there’s one thing the X2 Mini Pro proves, it’s that gaming handhelds are no longer just chasing portability. They’re chasing flagship PC performance, no matter the cost.