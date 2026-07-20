Galaxy Z Fold 8 prices may be even more brutal than expected

Samsung’s next Unpacked lineup is looking even more expensive than expected. Previous leaks already pointed to higher prices for the Galaxy Z Flip 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8, and Galaxy Watch 9 series. A Portuguese retailer may have now revealed how much worse the damage could be in some parts of Europe.

Roland Quandt spotted an overview page on PCDiga (now deleted) listing Samsung’s upcoming foldables and watches ahead of Galaxy Unpacked on Wednesday, July 22. The figures are higher than the European prices leaked earlier this month (via NotebookCheck).

Portugal’s foldable prices are even harder to swallow

The most expensive device in the listing is the 1TB Galaxy Z Fold 8, which appears at €2,669. The 256GB model is listed at €2,069, while the 512GB version climbs to €2,269.

Each configuration is €70 higher than the European prices leaked earlier this month. The rumored foldable is expected to adopt a wider design built around a 5.5-inch cover display and a 7.6-inch inner screen. It may also sit below the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and could drop the dedicated telephoto camera.

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The Galaxy Z Flip 8 is listed at €1,349 for 256GB and €1,549 for 512GB. Both prices are €50 above the previous leak, which already indicated increases of up to €180 compared to last year’s model.

The Galaxy Watches are joining the price-hike party

The 40mm Galaxy Watch 9 appears at €409.90 without LTE, while the 44mm version is listed at €439.90. Adding cellular connectivity increases the price by another €50.

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 is listed at €749.90 with LTE included. Rumors suggest it could feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear Elite processor and a much larger 800mAh battery, which may help soften the higher asking price.

None of these prices are official, and Portugal’s higher VAT makes direct comparisons difficult. The listings still suggest Samsung’s newest foldables and watches will remain firmly in premium territory. With the Galaxy Unpacked event being right around the corner, we won’t have to speculate on the prices for much longer.