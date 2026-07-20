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The AI game-dev boom has a dark side: fewer jobs for the people starting out

Solo creators are thriving with tools like Claude Code and Copilot, but entry-level game roles are disappearing.

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AI is making it easier than ever for a single person to build a game. That sounds like a win for creativity, and in many ways, it absolutely is. But there is a catch. As generative AI tools help solo developers and small studios do more with fewer people, the same shift is making life tougher for writers, artists, concept creators, and junior programmers trying to break into the gaming industry.

AI is giving solo developers superpowers

According to a new report by Rest of World, developers in Turkey are increasingly using AI tools to handle tasks that once required a much larger team. One developer, Emirhan Gül, said tools such as Claude Code helped him manage coding, game design, social media, and other day-to-day responsibilities while working as part of a tiny team.

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Another solo developer, Ender Tınkır, described using a mix of Microsoft Copilot, OpenAI Codex, and Claude Cowork to build games with far less traditional programming or design support. In his case, AI did not just speed up the workflow. It lowered the barrier between having an idea and actually releasing something playable.

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“Instead of hiring five junior programmers at the startup where he works, my developer friend does all the work himself with AI.” — Nazım Adaklı, lecturer on AI in games at Istanbul’s Bahçeşehir University

That is a major shift for independent game development. A small studio can now prototype faster, experiment more freely, and potentially ship a game without raising the kind of budget that would have been necessary just a few years ago. In fact, AI and “vibe coding” are contributing to a flood of new game releases, even if that does not automatically mean those games are better or more successful.

More games does not necessarily mean more opportunity

The same technology that makes solo development easier can also reduce the need for junior roles at larger studios. According to the report, writers, artists, concept designers, and entry-level programmers are among the groups feeling the pressure most directly. The problem is not simply that AI can generate code, artwork, or writing. It is that companies may increasingly decide they can hire fewer people when a smaller team can use AI tools to handle repetitive, early-stage, or support-heavy work.

Game Over Text Pacman
Compagnons / Unsplash

For junior developers, that creates an especially rough situation. Traditionally, an entry-level role was where a programmer, artist, or writer could learn the ropes, build a portfolio, and gradually move into more senior work. If those positions disappear, the industry risks cutting off the very pipeline that produces tomorrow’s experienced talent. It is also happening in a gaming industry already dealing with widespread layoffs and job insecurity. We previously reported that many game developers remain deeply skeptical of generative AI, particularly as studios continue to cut jobs while adopting new automation tools.

There is an optimistic side to all of this. AI can give an individual developer the freedom to make a game without waiting for a publisher, a massive team, or years of funding. That could lead to stranger, more personal, and more experimental games making their way to players. But the report also makes one thing clear: easier game development does not guarantee an easier career. More people can build games now, which means the market is becoming even more crowded, competitive, and difficult to survive in.

Varun Mirchandani
Varun Mirchandani
News Writer
Varun is an experienced technology journalist and editor with over eight years in consumer tech media. His work spans…
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