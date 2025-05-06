 Skip to main content
Is Borderlands 4 cross-platform?

The new vault hunters in Borderlands 4.
GearBox

There are only a handful of games we can confidently say are even close to being as fun to play in co-op as the Borderlands games. Some like Split Fiction come to mind, but there’s something special about getting your pals together and running around Pandora as your favorite Vault Hunters. Borderlands 4 is the newest entry in the franchise that began in 2009, and the big question isn’t about the story, the guns, or the characters, but cross-platform support. Normally, we would just assume this game would have it, but Borderlands 3 didn’t launch with any cross-platform support and only got it after several updates. We traveled to Pandora and back to bring you the definitive answer on whether Borderlands 4 is cross-platform or not.

Is Borderlands 4 cross-platform?

A masked man holds a flaming sword towards the camera.
2K Games

Yes, Gearbox has finally learned its lesson and Borderlands 4 will launch with full cross-platform support. During the official gameplay deep dive, Gearbox Entertainment officially confirmed that Borderlands 4 will allow players on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC to team up in this epic looter shooter adventure, stating, “Thanks to our improved lobby system, it’s easier than ever to join up with your friends on the fly. And with full cross-play at launch, you can play with your friends on any platform.” Not only that, but Borderlands 4 will also support crossplay on the Nintendo Switch 2. The game will still have the option for two people to play together in local split-screen co-op, but online crossplay will allow you to form a full team of four vault hunters.

While there has been no word specifically on cross-progression, we suspect it is going to be included as well. That feature never made it to the past game, and Gearbox must be aware of how much we and the rest of the community want the ability to take our character from one platform to the next without having to start from scratch. Once we know for sure one way or the other on cross-progression, we will keep you and this article updated.

