Is Borderlands 3 cross-platform?

Borderlands 3 characters preparing for a gunfight.
The original Borderlands was the first game to popularize the looter shooter genre that mixes first-person shooting with the satisfying loot grind of Diablo 4. While many other games, such as Destiny 2 and The First Descendant, have taken the genre in the live-service direction, the Borderlands games have remained focused on the core single and co-op experience. Borderlands 3 in particular is a far better experience playing with friends than alone. Since it came out at such an odd time, this game is spread across not only all consoles, but also multiple generations. That means it has a lot more work to do if it is going to be a fully cross-platform game. Let’s see if it manages to bring all the systems together, or id ut leaves some on their own like Valorant.

Borderlands 3 Moze
Yes, Borderlands 3 features full cross-platform support for all systems. This wasn’t always the case, but as of 2022, you can now play with friends on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC either on Steam or Epic.

Cross-progression, on the other hand, is a bit more complicated. There’s no way to transfer your character between any platforms except for Steam and Epic games, which isn’t all that useful to most players. Sadly, there’s no method for moving your character off of any console onto another, but you can move your loot between platforms to make recreating that character a little easier. Using the trading system, you can send all your gear to the new account on a different platform and claim it there. You will still need to level up your new character from scratch and redo all the quests, but it’s better than nothing.

