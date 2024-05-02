 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

Is Rust cross-platform?

By
A player firing an assault rifle in Rust
Facepunch

Rust is one of the unique gaming experiences out there — you wake up naked on a beach, scavenge for tools, build a home for yourself and your friends, and then watch that base be pummeled by rockets as another group of players destroys everything you’ve worked so hard for. One of the most popular survival games on the market, Rust is a brutal game, and playing it with friends makes the ups and downs of a server lifecycle bearable.

If you’re looking to jump onto a Rust server with a buddy, you’ll want to come prepared. Here’s what you need to know about crossplay and Rust.

Recommended Videos

Is Rust cross-platform?

Rust is available on most major gaming platforms, but it isn’t entirely cross-platform. Players on consoles — PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One — are able to play with each other, but PC players are in a completely separate world.

Related

PC and console player pools are separated in a lot of games (usually because PC players have a massive advantage using a keyboard and mouse for many competitive shooters) but it’s a little more complex for Rust. The PC and console versions of the game, while the same at the core, are very different content- and performance-wise. The PC version of Rust gets monthly content updates with new guns, monuments, hundreds of new skins, and other additions while the console version is slow to adopt new items. For example, the console version of the game doesn’t have mechanics like horses or helicopters — both modes of transportation that have been in the PC version for years. The PC version also allows for modded servers for a true custom Rust experience.

There are still Rust die-hards who play and enjoy the game on console, but the PC version is undoubtedly better and is where you should jump in if you have the choice to pick a platform.

Editors' Recommendations

Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Gaming Guides Editor
Sam Hill is a journalist and the gaming guides editor at Digital Trends. He's also written tech guides for Input and has…
Amazon’s Fallout series is crossing over with two Fallout games
Ella Purnell in Fallout.

A TV show based on the Fallout series of video games debuted on Amazon Prime this week, and now Fallout Shelter and Fallout 76 are both getting new content themed around the show.

Free-to-play vault management game Fallout Shelter will get a new eight-mission questline. Playing through this quest will net players six new vault dwellers, including Ella Purnell's Lucy, Aaron Moten's Maximus, and Walton Goggins' The Ghoul. Bethesda is also adding other items themed around the series to the game, including a pre-war Cowboy outfit, The Ghoul's revolver, a wedding dress, and a Vault 33 jumpsuit. That last item will be available for free to anyone who logs into the game between today and May 7.

Read more
Is Palworld cross-platform?
A Tocotoco in Palworld.

Palworld, the new creature-collecting survival game that fans have dubbed "Pokémon with guns," has become a viral hit on launch day. With Pokémon being a Nintendo console-exclusive franchise (and one of the most successful video game franchises of all time), it's no surprise that gamers who stick to other platforms are eager for the chance to capture and battle with oddball creatures in an open-world setting.

The jury is still out on whether Palworld is going to last or if its launch day sales figures are the result of it becoming a Pokémon clone meme since it was announced. Regardless, now is the best time to jump in while everyone else is learning about the world. You don't want to fall behind.

Read more
Is The Finals cross-platform?
Three contestants jumping into an arena in The Finals.

After finding massive success in a limited beta, The Finals launched and instantly became one of the most popular free-to-play shooters on all platforms. Mixing the visual styling of Mirror's Edge and the destructibility of a Battlefield title, this squad-based shooter has all the ingredients to be a hit for years to come. However, there's one question that could put that future into question: Is it crossplay? Without a big enough player base, even a game like The Finals will die off since playing online is the only option. Since it has hit its full release, we can now confidently say whether or not this title has crossplay support.
Is The Finals cross-platform?

Yes, The Finals supports full crossplay across all platforms, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. You will automatically match up and play against people on all platforms, but you do have the option to limit yourself to only get matched up with people on your specific platform if you wish. This could be an advantage if you feel players on mouse and keyboard have an unfair edge over controller players, but it could make finding a game more difficult.

Read more