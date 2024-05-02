Rust is one of the unique gaming experiences out there — you wake up naked on a beach, scavenge for tools, build a home for yourself and your friends, and then watch that base be pummeled by rockets as another group of players destroys everything you’ve worked so hard for. One of the most popular survival games on the market, Rust is a brutal game, and playing it with friends makes the ups and downs of a server lifecycle bearable.

If you’re looking to jump onto a Rust server with a buddy, you’ll want to come prepared. Here’s what you need to know about crossplay and Rust.

Recommended Videos

Is Rust cross-platform?

Rust is available on most major gaming platforms, but it isn’t entirely cross-platform. Players on consoles — PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One — are able to play with each other, but PC players are in a completely separate world.

PC and console player pools are separated in a lot of games (usually because PC players have a massive advantage using a keyboard and mouse for many competitive shooters) but it’s a little more complex for Rust. The PC and console versions of the game, while the same at the core, are very different content- and performance-wise. The PC version of Rust gets monthly content updates with new guns, monuments, hundreds of new skins, and other additions while the console version is slow to adopt new items. For example, the console version of the game doesn’t have mechanics like horses or helicopters — both modes of transportation that have been in the PC version for years. The PC version also allows for modded servers for a true custom Rust experience.

There are still Rust die-hards who play and enjoy the game on console, but the PC version is undoubtedly better and is where you should jump in if you have the choice to pick a platform.

Editors' Recommendations