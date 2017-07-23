New to MacOS? Here’s the 30 best Mac apps available right now

So you’ve got a new Mac and you’re looking to make the most of the robust application environment on MacOS Sierra? Well, we’ve got you covered. There are literally hundreds of thousands of great software programs compatible with MacOS in Apple’s App Store – not to mention the thousands more that are scattered across the web. For this reason, we’ve compiled some of the best Mac apps available. Since there are so many apps, we pared it down to only include programs that are most likely to be useful to the average Mac user, whether you’re looking to quickly access an abundance of RSS feeds or automatically upload your photos to the proverbial cloud.

Alfred 3 Think of Alfred as Spotlight with a dash of Siri. It’s an application launcher, but it can do a lot more than just that. With Alfred, you can quickly perform calculations, execute web searches, and quickly find word definitions, among many other functions. It fills the gap between Siri and your Spotlight search, by allowing you to automate tasks and perform advanced functions that, frankly, Siri should be able to handle without voice input. Download now from: Alfred

Bartender 2 ($15) Bartender 2 is an app made for when you’re utilizing too many apps. It’s a subtle tool that’s specifically designed with organization in mind, and as such, it lets you better systematize various aspects of your interface. With Bartender 2, you choose which apps appear in the menu bar and rearrange their position to your liking. You can also search for specific items, or move them into the optional Bartender Bar if you’re in dire need of more space. Purchase now from: Surtees Studios

Caffeine Always a favorite, this one keeps your computer from going into sleep mode, starting the screensaver, or performing the auto-dim function. It’s ideal for reading long documents, or any other activity in which you don’t touch the keyboard or mouse for extended periods of time. Just give it a click. Download now from: Lighthead Software

Dropzone ($10) Once installed, Dropzone 3 truly feels like an integral part of MacOS Sierra. The bare-bones application functions as a shortcut tool, meaning you can use it to quickly copy and move files, launch applications, and share content through popular services such as Facebook and Flickr. You can also upload files via FTP and Amazon S3, or shorten URLs using the newly-added Goo.gl shortener. It’s all housed within a tiny icon that sits in the menu bar. Purchase now from: iTunes

f.lux F.lux is a tiny little utility that makes the color of your display adapt to more accurately mimic outside light. If you stare at a bright computer screen late into the evening, all that blue light from your screen can screw with the melatonin levels in your brain and can make it hard to fall asleep. Flux helps fix that problem. You don’t need f.lux if you’re running MacOS Sierra 10.12.14 or later, because Apple introduced its own blue light filter, Night Shift. If you’re using an older version of MacOS, however, then f.lux will help get you to sleep. Download now from: f.lux

Google Chrome Safari will never boast the kind of intuitive integration afforded by Google’s browser. It’s arguably the fastest browser available for desktop platforms, one that also features the ability to automatically sync all your information — bookmarks, open tabs, recent searches, etc. — across multiple computers and mobile devices. That, combined with its robust customization and instant search capabilities, make it worthwhile. Download now from: Google

Magnet ($1) It’s not always easy to view multiple windows side by side, at least, not without Magnet. The app is made for the multitasker inside all of us, and thus presents a quick way to drag and arrange on your desktop. With Magnet, you can drag and snap windows to the edges and corners of your screen, which will then lock into place. It’s a terrific tool, complete with predefined keyboard shortcuts, if you want to copy content from one app to another. Purchase now from: iTunes