Is Palworld cross-platform?

Sam Hill
By

Palworld, the new creature-collecting survival game that fans have dubbed “Pokémon with guns,” has become a viral hit on launch day. With Pokémon being a Nintendo console-exclusive franchise (and one of the most successful video game franchises of all time), it’s no surprise that gamers who stick to other platforms are eager for the chance to capture and battle with oddball creatures in an open-world setting.

The jury is still out on whether Palworld is going to last or if its launch day sales figures are the result of it becoming a Pokémon clone meme since it was announced. Regardless, now is the best time to jump in while everyone else is learning about the world. You don’t want to fall behind.

You can play Palworld with friends, but what if they’re on a different platform? Here’s what we know right now.

Is Palworld cross-platform?

Three sheep-like Pals use guns in Palworld.
Pocketpair

Palworld does not have ay cross-platform support at launch. Developers have said that they’re working on cross-platform support and are aiming to figure it out “as soon as possible.”

In a Q&A on the company’s official Discord server, cross-platform play was addressed: “Not at launch, but we are working to make this a possibility as soon as possible!”

Right now, the game is only available on Steam and Xbox. There are no plans for the game to launch on PlayStation 5, and there has been no mention of a Nintendo Switch launch. Cross-platform functionality should be a bit easier to manage between the two platforms.

We’ll update this article when we hear of any news about cross-platform play.

