 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

Is Zenless Zone Zero cross-platform?

By
Anby looking at her surroundings in Zenless Zone Zero Hollow
Hoyoverse

The latest free-to-play RPG from HoYoverse is upon us, but has a vastly different look than Genshin Impact or Honkai: Star Rail. Zenless Zone Zero embraces a more cyberpunk style but is just as action-packed and full of flashy new character designs. Each game has explored multiplayer in new ways, with this latest game allowing players more direct interaction than ever with a complete co-op mode. However, being on PlayStation, mobile, and PC, you never know how cross-platform support will work on such different systems. There’s no reason to not give this game a shot, but do you need to worry about which platform you start on if you want to play with friends or carry over your progress? Here’s the answer.

Does Zenless Zone Zero have cross-platform support?

Yes, Zenless Zone Zero has full cross-platform support. Crossplay will apply to all players on PlayStation, iOS, Android, and PC so you never have to worry about which system you or your friends are on.

Recommended Videos

Being available on so many platforms, it is also a seamless process to transfer your progress via cross-progression. After you make your account on one platform, you can easily log in on another to continue your fight wherever you are. That’s all as expected for a HoYoverse title, but it’s nice to know it is confirmed for Zenless Zone Zero as well.

Editors’ Recommendations

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
Is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 cross-platform?
Soldiers battle in an abandoned airport.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is the latest addition to the award-winning franchise that most of us have been playing for well over a decade. Beyond the enhanced graphics, refined mechanics, and new gameplay features, one of the biggest draws to the COD world has always been online multiplayer. Not only does multiplayer return for MW3, but there’s more to love about the competitive space than ever before. 

But not everyone owns the same version of Call of Duty. Some of us are playing on our next-gen consoles, while others are rocking gaming PCs. So what does this mean when it comes time to join others online? Does MW3 support cross-platform gameplay? The answer is a bit more complex, but here’s all the facts.
Does Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 have cross-platform support?

Read more
Is Palworld cross-platform?
A Tocotoco in Palworld.

Palworld, the new creature-collecting survival game that fans have dubbed "Pokémon with guns," has become a viral hit on launch day. With Pokémon being a Nintendo console-exclusive franchise (and one of the most successful video game franchises of all time), it's no surprise that gamers who stick to other platforms are eager for the chance to capture and battle with oddball creatures in an open-world setting.

The jury is still out on whether Palworld is going to last or if its launch day sales figures are the result of it becoming a Pokémon clone meme since it was announced. Regardless, now is the best time to jump in while everyone else is learning about the world. You don't want to fall behind.

Read more
Is Baldur’s Gate 3 cross-platform?
A Baldur's Gate 3 character lights the way.

The biggest CRPG of the year, if not ever, promises a huge adventure that you are encouraged to play cooperatively with up to four friends. While online play is expected in the modern era, Baldur's Gate 3 surprisingly also supports split-screen co-op on every PC and PS5 as well, meaning you can run an entire campaign with a friend side-by-side. As great as all that is, the vast majority of people will likely want to play with a friend in the comfort of their own homes, which might mean a PC player and a PS5 player will want to team up. Is that possible in Baldur's Gate 3? Here's a quick rundown of this game's cross-platform support.
Is Baldur's Gate 3 cross-platform?

In short, no, Baldur's Gate 3 will not allow for cross-platform play. If you are playing on PC, then anyone you want to play online with will also need to be on PC, and the same is true for PS5. While this is true for now, it is possible that Larian Studios may add cross-platform play in a future update, but for now, it is safer to assume it won't come and make your purchasing decision accordingly.

Read more