God of War Laufey finally has a release date, and there’s some good news for Kratos fans too

Sony gave fans their first look at God of War Laufey during June’s PlayStation State of Play, but the company did not share a release date at the time. Speculation about the launch window followed almost immediately, with industry insider NateTheHate pointing to a release in the first half of 2027. Santa Monica Studio has finally ended the guessing game, confirming that the title will launch on February 16, 2027.

Physical copies are locked in

The news arrives at a rough time for PlayStation collectors. Sony recently said it would stop offering discs for new PlayStation games starting 2028, a move that drew sharp backlash from gamers worldwide.

Fortunately for God of War fans, Santa Monica had already confirmed Laufey would ship on disc before it revealed the release date. This week’s announcement gives gamers looking forward to snagging a hard copy a clear window to plan around.

The next God of War title is already in the pipeline

The confirmation came during a panel at the San Diego Comic-Con (via IGN), where creative head Cory Barlog also revealed that the next mainline, Kratos-led God of War game is already in development and will connect to Faye’s story. That should reassure fans who found Laufey’s early footage light on the franchise’s longtime lead.

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Faye will take the spotlight in God of War Laufey, and early reactions to the game’s opening sequence have been mixed. While some fans praised the combat and visuals, others called the gameplay too simple and, predictably, missed having Kratos front and center.

If you were hoping for a Kratos-heavy adventure, you may want to temper your expectations with next year’s title. Laufey looks built to stand on its own, and Santa Monica seems confident enough in Faye’s story to bet a full game on her before bringing Kratos back.