I played Halo: Campaign Evolved, and its cinematics show what a Halo series could’ve been

There is a moment early in Halo: Campaign Evolved where I stopped thinking about the remake as a game for a second. I was watching one of its newly rebuilt cutscenes. Master Chief, Captain Keyes, Cortana, the Pillar of Autumn, and the enormous scale of everything around them suddenly appeared a lot more cinematic than ever before.

I played the original Halo: Combat Evolved in the early 2000s, and in my head, this was exactly how it looked and felt. The first Halo title introduced intergalactic war to me long before Star Wars, and the cinematic tastefully adds enough minor touches that enhance Bungie’s original work from decades ago.

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The wider framing, lighting, and character models in the pre-rendered presentation were great, till one irritating thought entered my head. Why have we still never received a proper Halo show that looks like this?

Halo turns 25 this year. The franchise has decades of games, novels, comics, animation, short stories, and characters to draw from. Campaign Evolved has somehow made the absence of a great screen adaptation even more frustrating.

Halo has always had cinematic DNA

Bungie’s Halo games traditionally handled their storytelling through in-engine cinematics. This gave games a consistent visual identity because the characters you watched during a story sequence were the same ones you controlled seconds later. It also allowed for some hilarious interactions and experimentation, but that’s besides the point here.

The series has occasionally taken a more movie-like route since then. Halo 2 Anniversary famously replaced its original cinematics with gorgeous pre-rendered sequences, and Campaign Evolved now gives the original adventure a similar treatment with completely rebuilt scenes. Seeing that approach applied to Combat Evolved was a surprise to me.

The opening aboard the Pillar of Autumn already contains everything a sci-fi series needs. Humanity is losing a war against an overwhelming alien force. A mysterious ringworld appears in space. You feel the desperation from UNSC personnel. Amidst the chaos, Master Chief rises as this enormous, almost mythical figure. Campaign Evolved presents those moments with enough visual detail that I could easily imagine watching them as part of a big-budget series.

Halo tried to reinvent itself too soon

We already had the expensive live-action attempt, of course. Paramount+ launched Halo in 2022 after years of development. I desperately wanted to like it. There were pieces I appreciated, especially some of the production design, Covenant battles, and the occasional glimpse of the military sci-fi spectacle I had imagined. But the larger creative direction lost me.

The series created its own Silver Timeline, separate from the established continuity of the games, novels, and comics. This gave the writers freedom to reshape characters and events, which isn’t inherently wrong. But when the show started deviating heavily from the core identity of integral characters like Master Chief, it brought the whole thing down to a screeching halt for me.

I won’t go into all the details of my experience with the show, but I will admit that Season 2 tried to build on some of the strengths of the first. The action scenes improved, and we finally reached the Fall of Reach. Yet the show continued moving through its own version of Halo before Paramount eventually cancelled it after two seasons.

Getting creative with a very established property can be done exceptionally well. The first episode of Star Wars: Visions is a great example. It reimagined the whole concept in a completely different setting and style, and did it supremely well.

The difference between Halo and Star Wars is that the former never really got to spread its wings in this form of media. Halo was already a massive name in gaming, but outside of that, it had mostly experimented with animation, live-action miniseries, and other smaller projects. So when its highly anticipated first major TV adaptation finally arrived, taking the story in such a dramatically different direction killed its screen art moment.

We already know Halo works outside games

Some of my favorite Halo stories have nothing to do with holding a controller. Halo Legends explored the universe through animation, jumping between different characters, periods, and artistic styles. Forward Unto Dawn took a much smaller live-action approach, following UNSC cadets during the early Human-Covenant War before bringing Master Chief into the story.

Neither project required rewriting the foundation of Halo. Forward Unto Dawn especially showed how effective Chief can be when he enters someone else’s story. The character carries enormous presence precisely because we spend time watching ordinary people respond to him.

Then there are the novels. The Fall of Reach alone contains the Spartan-II program, Chief’s childhood, Dr Halsey, the Covenant war, Blue Team, and the destruction of one of humanity’s most important colonies, while Ghosts of Onyx could open an entirely different corner of the Spartan program. There are decades of established stories waiting to be adapted.

The universe has never lacked material.

A television series could even follow characters around Master Chief rather than keeping him at the center of every episode. Halo’s universe is large enough to support military drama, horror, political intrigue, espionage, and enormous space battles without leaving its established history behind.

Campaign Evolved reopened the wound

Playing the first level of Campaign Evolved brought all of this back. Watching those widescreen cinematics, I kept taking screenshots because individual frames already resembled shots from the Halo production I have wanted for years. The Covenant designs are there, and Chief still carries that imposing silhouette.

Halo Studios describes Campaign Evolved as a celebration of the story that started everything 25 years ago. For me, it also demonstrates how little the original premise needs to change. Give me the Human-Covenant War, Blue Team, or any of the terrifying encounters with the Flood. Let Master Chief remain as a soldier whose humanity appears through smaller moments instead of rewriting him into a conventional television protagonist.