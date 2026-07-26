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Xbox is fixing one of the PC app’s biggest annoyances with download speed

A new Smart Download Client promises faster, more consistent download speeds for games and updates.

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Waiting for a massive Game Pass download to finish could soon become a little less painful. Microsoft has begun testing a new Smart Download Client as part of the latest Xbox Insider Alpha Skip-Ahead update. The feature is designed to speed up game installs and updates by automatically connecting users to the fastest available content server. While it’s currently limited to Xbox Insider testers, early reports suggest the improvements are also making their way to the Xbox PC app, potentially solving one of the platform’s longest-standing frustrations.

How the Smart Download Client works

According to Microsoft’s latest Xbox Insider release notes, the Smart Download Client first checks whether download servers are available before evaluating multiple server pools to identify the fastest connection. Instead of staying connected to a single server for the entire download, it can periodically reassess network performance and seamlessly switch to a better-performing server whenever one becomes available. The feature is designed to optimize both game installations and updates, ensuring users get the best possible download speeds throughout the process.

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Xbox

It may sound like a small backend tweak, but it addresses a complaint Xbox users have had for years. Even with high-speed internet connections, downloads through the Xbox app have often struggled to fully utilize the available bandwidth, resulting in slower-than-expected installation speeds. By dynamically selecting the best-performing server throughout a download, Microsoft aims to deliver more consistent performance — especially as modern games continue to grow well beyond the 100GB mark.

More than just faster downloads

The Smart Download Client is one of several additions in the latest Alpha Skip-Ahead build, which also brings improvements to the Xbox Store’s game hub for easier DLC discovery, along with fixes for game installations, system updates, Remote Play, audio, and overall console stability.

Xbox App Download Speeds
Windows Central

For now, the feature is limited to Xbox Insider testers, although early testing by Windows Central suggests the faster download system is already benefiting the Xbox PC app as well. Microsoft hasn’t shared a wider release timeline, but if the results hold up, this could become one of the most impactful quality-of-life upgrades for Game Pass users. With modern games regularly exceeding 100GB, shaving even a few minutes off every download is a win gamers will gladly take.

Varun Mirchandani
Varun Mirchandani
News Writer
Varun is an experienced technology journalist and editor with over eight years in consumer tech media. His work spans…
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