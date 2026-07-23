Lenovo’s new thin-and-light handheld leaves out one crucial detail

Lenovo has revealed more details about an upcoming Legion gaming handheld that could be among the thinnest and lightest devices in its category. The Legion C700 will measure just 14.99mm at its thinnest point and weigh approximately 556 grams, or around 1.25 pounds. By comparison, Lenovo’s Legion Go S is 22.6mm thick and weighs about 730 grams, while the ASUS ROG Ally X measures 24.7mm and weighs 678 grams.

Trimming these figures down should make the C700 much easier to hold for long periods and carry in a bag. But all of this portability comes at a cost–and that’s cloud gaming.

Plenty of controls in a surprisingly thin body

The Legion C700 has a 7.82-inch IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate, placing it slightly below the 8-inch screen on the Legion Go S. Lenovo has also equipped the handheld with TMR thumbsticks, Hall Effect triggers, an omnidirectional D-pad, and four customizable buttons split between the shoulders and rear panel.

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TMR sticks use magnetic sensing and should avoid the physical wear that can eventually cause conventional analog sticks to drift. They are also becoming an increasingly common premium feature across newer gaming controllers and handhelds.

Lenovo has yet to reveal many of the key details of the C700, like its processor, memory, storage, and battery capacity. Those missing details will determine whether the device can handle any sort of games and emulation locally or remains largely dependent on an internet connection.

This handheld lives in the cloud

The C700 was developed alongside Tencent and will prominently feature the company’s START cloud gaming service. That platform lets players stream games from remote hardware without installing them on the handheld itself. Its Tencent partnership also suggests the C700 may initially remain limited to China. Lenovo has confirmed an August 2026 release window, although pricing and availability outside the country remain unknown.

Cloud gaming explains how Lenovo produced such a slim machine, but cloud gaming hardware often misses the mark on value. The Logitech G Cloud previously offered a similarly lightweight streaming experience, yet its $350 launch price and reliance on separate cloud services made it a niche proposition.