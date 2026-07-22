 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Valve just gave Steam wishlists and gifting a major quality-of-life upgrade

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Steam website open on MacBook
Rachit Agarwal / Digital Trends

Right on the heels of launching its anticipated Steam Machine gaming system, Valve has rolled out a solid update for Steam that tackles two things players have wanted improved for a while: gifting and wishlists. Let’s break down what’s new.

How much easier is gifting now?

My favorite part of the update is that game gifting is getting a lot easier. Guest checkout used to only work for gift cards and hardware, but now it covers every game on Steam. If someone shares their wishlist with you, you can buy them a gift without ever creating an account. 

steam buying a game for gifting
Valve

Want to keep it a surprise instead? You can now send both games and gift cards straight to an email address, even if you don’t know the person’s Steam username. Just keep in mind that unclaimed gifts get refunded after 30 days, and the recipient needs to live in your country.

Steam new gift options
Valve

Cross-region gifting also got a much-needed fix. Buying for a friend in a pricier region used to mean manually figuring out local pricing for a gift card. Now Steam handles the conversion automatically at checkout, as long as your friend is already on your friends list.

What’s new for organizing your wishlist?

Steam has finally added custom categories, allowing you to sort and filter your wishlist items. You can filter by category with one click, add games to your favorite categories right from the store page, and even set notifications for specific categories only.

Adding a category to the game
Valve

Valve says that search has become faster too, with autocomplete added for quicker results. Steam now flags when a wishlisted game has a demo available, and hovering over a game’s capsule shows a quick microtrailer.

filtering games by category
Valve

Sharing is better as well. You can generate a link to your entire wishlist or just a filtered category, and friends can gift straight from that link without needing a Steam account themselves. Between the smarter wishlist tools and the simpler gifting options, buying and managing games just got a lot less complicated.

Rachit Agarwal
Rachit Agarwal
Rachit is a seasoned tech journalist with over ten years of experience covering the consumer technology landscape.
Topics
Lenovo’s new thin-and-light handheld leaves out one crucial detail
This tiny Legion handheld puts the cloud in your hands
A hand holding the Lenovo Legion Go S handheld.

Lenovo has revealed more details about an upcoming Legion gaming handheld that could be among the thinnest and lightest devices in its category. The Legion C700 will measure just 14.99mm at its thinnest point and weigh approximately 556 grams, or around 1.25 pounds. By comparison, Lenovo’s Legion Go S is 22.6mm thick and weighs about 730 grams, while the ASUS ROG Ally X measures 24.7mm and weighs 678 grams.

Trimming these figures down should make the C700 much easier to hold for long periods and carry in a bag. But all of this portability comes at a cost--and that's cloud gaming.

Read more
Microsoft is bringing original Xbox games to PC with backward compatibility
Four classic Xbox games just landed on PC.
xbox-backward-compatibility

Your old Xbox library just found a new home. Microsoft has launched Xbox Backward Compatibility on PC, letting you play classic original Xbox titles on Windows and handhelds for the very first time.

Which Xbox games can you play on PC?

Read more
Ghost Recon could finally be making the comeback fans have been asking for
A three person squad stands on a bridge in Ghost Recon Frontline.

If you're a Ghost Recon fan, you've probably gotten used to one thing over the past few years: waiting for rumors to turn into announcements, waiting for leaks to be acknowledged, waiting for Ubisoft to say... well, anything at all about the future of one of its biggest tactical shooter franchises. Thankfully, that silence finally seems to be ending.

Ubisoft has confirmed that it will share Ghost Recon news on August 6, when the series celebrates its 25th anniversary. The announcement arrived shortly after fresh leaks began circulating online, prompting the company to post a brief message telling fans that more information is just around the corner.

Read more