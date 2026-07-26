A metallic Hall effect keyboard and a 59g mouse are Lenovo’s latest upgrades for snazzy gaming setups

Magnetic gaming keyboards and lightweight mice are hardly unusual anymore, but Lenovo is trying to push both ideas a little further with its latest Legion peripherals. The new lineup includes the Legion R7 RT75 keyboard and Legion Y7MG mouse, and both support an 8,000Hz polling rate for players who want every input delivered to their PC as quickly as possible.

Of course, Lenovo has styled these peripherals to be as bold and eye-catching as possible without getting in the way of practicality. The keyboard has a hefty metallic design with translucent keycaps and RGB lighting. Compared to that, the mouse is more tame and traditional in design, but it also has an RGB strip that appears to belong on an alien spaceship. (via NotebookCheck)

Lenovo has packed almost everything into the keyboard

The R7 RT75 uses a compact 75% layout and Hall effect magnetic switches rather than TMR technology. Each key supports adjustable actuation, rapid trigger, and sensitivity changes down to 0.01mm, while features such as SOCD, DKS, and multi-point triggering are available for players who like fine-tuning movement and key behaviour.

The keyboard has a CNC-machined aluminium body and weighs around 1.49kg, so it is unlikely to slide around during an intense match. Lenovo has also added a carbon-fibre positioning plate, a gasket-mounted structure, and five layers of sound-dampening material to improve the typing feel and keep unwanted noise under control. A 1.47-inch screen sits in the top-right corner and can display settings, connection details, and other information. RGB lighting runs across the keys and along the sides, while the magnetic top cover can be removed without tools.

Connectivity includes USB-C, 2.4GHz wireless, and Bluetooth. The full 8,000Hz polling rate is available over wired and 2.4GHz connections, although Bluetooth drops to 125Hz. An unusually large 8,000mAh battery handles wireless use and should help offset the demands of the Hall effect switches, high polling rate, RGB lighting, and built-in display.

The mouse brings 8K polling with a lightweight design

The Legion Y7MG weighs 59 grams despite using a magnesium-alloy upper shell. Lenovo has paired it with PixArt’s PAW3950 sensor, which supports sensitivity settings of up to 42,000 DPI, alongside optical switches rated for 100 million clicks. It also supports wired, 2.4GHz, and Bluetooth connections, while 8,000Hz polling is available in wired and 2.4GHz modes. A 500mAh battery powers the mouse when used wirelessly.

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Both accessories are currently available in China. The R7 RT75 costs CNY 1,299, or around $192, while the Y7MG starts at CNY 499, or roughly $73. Lenovo has not confirmed whether either will be released internationally.