Asus’ latest Zenbook puts a seriously bright OLED screen inside an impossibly slim body

Asus has introduced a new AMD-powered version of the Zenbook 14 Air 2026, combining a bright OLED display and a large battery inside an 11mm-thick chassis. It weighs 1.19kg, keeping it firmly in ultraportable territory despite the 77Wh battery inside.

The Zenbook 14 Air 2026 itself is not entirely new. Asus launched an Intel configuration powered by the Core Ultra 9 386H in China back in January. The latest version switches to AMD’s Ryzen AI 7 H 445 and is priced at CNY 9,999, or around $1,477. (via Notebookcheck)

The OLED screen is easily the highlight

The 14-inch OLED panel has a 2880 x 1800 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, which should make text, scrolling, and animations look noticeably smoother than on a standard 60Hz laptop. Peak brightness reaches 1,100 nits, while full DCI-P3 coverage and DisplayHDR True Black 1000 certification should help with HDR movies, photo editing, and other colour-sensitive work. Asus also claims a 0.2ms response time.

The 77Wh battery is one of the more impressive parts of the design. Asus claims up to around 25 hours of video playback, while USB-C charging can take it from empty to 60% in 49 minutes. However, the endurance test was conducted on a Ryzen AI 9 465 configuration with 32GB of RAM, Wi-Fi switched off, and the display set to 150 nits, so real-world battery life on the Ryzen AI 7 model will vary.

The processor is the less exciting part

The Zenbook 14 Air uses AMD’s Ryzen AI 7 H 445 processor, paired with 16GB of LPDDR5X memory and a 1TB SSD. Its Radeon 840M integrated graphics should handle office work, streaming, web browsing, and lighter games, but demanding editing software and modern games will expose its limits.

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Asus has also retained a useful selection of ports despite the thin design. The laptop includes two USB4 connections, one USB-A port, HDMI 2.1, and a headphone jack. Other features include Wi-Fi 7 and four speakers with Dolby Atmos.

Asus has not announced plans to sell the AMD Zenbook 14 Air 2026 outside China. The company already offers the closely related Zenbook 14 UM3406GA globally, but that model has a less impressive OLED panel and a slightly smaller 75Wh battery. Many buyers would probably prefer this Chinese version if it ever made its way overseas.