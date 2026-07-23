 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

You can play Xbox games for free if you don’t mind watching ads

You can watch some ads and play for an hour!

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Xbox logo
Xbox Wire

If you’ve been curious about Xbox Cloud Gaming but didn’t want another monthly subscription, Microsoft may have a new option for you. The company is testing a free, ad-supported version of Xbox Cloud Gaming for Xbox Insiders, allowing eligible players to stream select games they already own without a Game Pass membership.

However, you’ll have to watch a short advertisement before your session begins. Microsoft says the ads will never interrupt gameplay, making this an early test of whether a simple tradeoff can bring cloud gaming to more players.

How does free Xbox cloud gaming work?

free-Xbox-cloud-gaming-with-ads
Xbox Wire

The trial is currently limited to Xbox Insiders and works with a selection of supported games that players already own. Each cloud gaming session lasts up to an hour. Once your session ends, you can start another one, as long as you watch another short ad before jumping back in.

Recommended Videos

Microsoft has also outlined five principles that will guide the experiment. Ads will only appear before a session starts, and they will never influence which games are available. The company also says players will always know why they are seeing advertisements and the overall experience shall not be overloaded with marketing.

If you already have a Game Pass subscription, nothing changes. This test is targeted at players who want to try Xbox Cloud Gaming without committing to a monthly fee, while giving Microsoft a chance to see how people respond to the new model.

Xbox Controller with Xbox Logo in background
Ny Zoltán / Pexels

Why is Microsoft betting on a free streaming tier?

This trial arrives at a complicated moment for Xbox. Console prices are climbing, and Xbox recently raised prices by up to $150 depending on the model. Xbox CEO Asha Sharma has openly admitted the business isn’t healthy, citing thin margins and calling this period the most significant restructure in Xbox’s history, with massive layoffs.

Whether ad-supported streaming becomes a permanent fixture depends on how this test performs. For now, it’s a small but telling sign of how Xbox might try to keep gaming accessible as hardware costs keep climbing.

Manisha Priyadarshini
Manisha Priyadarshini
News Writer
Manisha Priyadarshini is a tech and entertainment writer with over nine years of editorial experience.
Topics
Lenovo’s latest LOQ is more comfortable running newer AAA games
Lenovo's LOQ 17 gets a new RTX 5070 12GB graphics option
LOQ 17 gaming laptop

Lenovo has expanded its LOQ gaming laptop lineup with a new graphics option. The company has introduced a refreshed version of the LOQ 17IRX10, pairing Intel's Core i7-14700HX processor with Nvidia's newly announced GeForce RTX 5070 12GB laptop GPU. The update gives buyers another configuration to choose from without changing the overall design or feature set of the laptop.

The new variant joins Lenovo's existing LOQ 17IRX10 lineup, which was previously available with GeForce RTX 5050, RTX 5060, and RTX 5070 8GB graphics options. While the chassis remains unchanged, the addition of a 12GB RTX 5070 brings more VRAM to the series, a specification that has become increasingly important as modern AAA games demand larger texture caches and higher memory capacity.

Read more
Lenovo’s new thin-and-light handheld leaves out one crucial detail
This tiny Legion handheld puts the cloud in your hands
A hand holding the Lenovo Legion Go S handheld.

Lenovo has revealed more details about an upcoming Legion gaming handheld that could be among the thinnest and lightest devices in its category. The Legion C700 will measure just 14.99mm at its thinnest point and weigh approximately 556 grams, or around 1.25 pounds. By comparison, Lenovo’s Legion Go S is 22.6mm thick and weighs about 730 grams, while the ASUS ROG Ally X measures 24.7mm and weighs 678 grams.

Trimming these figures down should make the C700 much easier to hold for long periods and carry in a bag. But all of this portability comes at a cost--and that's cloud gaming.

Read more
Valve just gave Steam wishlists and gifting a major quality-of-life upgrade
Steam website open on MacBook

Right on the heels of launching its anticipated Steam Machine gaming system, Valve has rolled out a solid update for Steam that tackles two things players have wanted improved for a while: gifting and wishlists. Let's break down what's new.

How much easier is gifting now?

Read more