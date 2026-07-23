You can play Xbox games for free if you don’t mind watching ads

If you’ve been curious about Xbox Cloud Gaming but didn’t want another monthly subscription, Microsoft may have a new option for you. The company is testing a free, ad-supported version of Xbox Cloud Gaming for Xbox Insiders, allowing eligible players to stream select games they already own without a Game Pass membership.

However, you’ll have to watch a short advertisement before your session begins. Microsoft says the ads will never interrupt gameplay, making this an early test of whether a simple tradeoff can bring cloud gaming to more players.

How does free Xbox cloud gaming work?

The trial is currently limited to Xbox Insiders and works with a selection of supported games that players already own. Each cloud gaming session lasts up to an hour. Once your session ends, you can start another one, as long as you watch another short ad before jumping back in.

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Microsoft has also outlined five principles that will guide the experiment. Ads will only appear before a session starts, and they will never influence which games are available. The company also says players will always know why they are seeing advertisements and the overall experience shall not be overloaded with marketing.

If you already have a Game Pass subscription, nothing changes. This test is targeted at players who want to try Xbox Cloud Gaming without committing to a monthly fee, while giving Microsoft a chance to see how people respond to the new model.

Why is Microsoft betting on a free streaming tier?

This trial arrives at a complicated moment for Xbox. Console prices are climbing, and Xbox recently raised prices by up to $150 depending on the model. Xbox CEO Asha Sharma has openly admitted the business isn’t healthy, citing thin margins and calling this period the most significant restructure in Xbox’s history, with massive layoffs.

Whether ad-supported streaming becomes a permanent fixture depends on how this test performs. For now, it’s a small but telling sign of how Xbox might try to keep gaming accessible as hardware costs keep climbing.