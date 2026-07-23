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Lenovo’s latest LOQ is more comfortable running newer AAA games

Lenovo's LOQ 17 gets a new RTX 5070 12GB graphics option

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LOQ 17 gaming laptop
LOQ 17 gaming laptop Lenovo

Lenovo has expanded its LOQ gaming laptop lineup with a new graphics option. The company has introduced a refreshed version of the LOQ 17IRX10, pairing Intel’s Core i7-14700HX processor with Nvidia’s newly announced GeForce RTX 5070 12GB laptop GPU. The update gives buyers another configuration to choose from without changing the overall design or feature set of the laptop.

The new variant joins Lenovo’s existing LOQ 17IRX10 lineup, which was previously available with GeForce RTX 5050, RTX 5060, and RTX 5070 8GB graphics options. While the chassis remains unchanged, the addition of a 12GB RTX 5070 brings more VRAM to the series, a specification that has become increasingly important as modern AAA games demand larger texture caches and higher memory capacity.

RTX 5070 12GB joins the existing LOQ lineup

According to Lenovo’s PSREF listing, the new configuration retains the same 115W Total Graphics Power (TGP) and 2,347MHz boost clock as the 8GB RTX 5070 model. The primary difference is the increase in graphics memory from 8GB to 12GB.

LOQ 17 gaming laptop
LOQ 17 gaming laptop Lenovo

The laptop is available with an Intel Core i7-14700HX, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB PCIe SSD. Lenovo has also retained the 17.3-inch Full HD IPS display with a 165Hz refresh rate, making the system suitable for competitive gaming where high frame rates are more important than higher display resolutions. The notebook is powered by a 60Wh battery and supports 245W fast charging.

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Connectivity remains unchanged as well. The laptop includes a USB-C port with DisplayPort 1.4 and Power Delivery support, three USB-A ports, HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, a 3.5mm audio jack, and Lenovo’s proprietary charging connector, as shown in the product diagrams.

More VRAM could make this configuration the better long-term choice

Unlike previous GPU upgrades that focused primarily on increasing raw processing power, this refresh addresses another limitation that has become more noticeable in recent games: graphics memory.

Several recent AAA titles have pushed beyond the practical limits of 8GB VRAM, particularly when high-resolution textures, ray tracing and AI-assisted upscaling are enabled simultaneously. While the RTX 5070 12GB carries the same power budget and clock speeds as its 8GB counterpart, the additional memory should provide more headroom in newer titles and help reduce texture streaming issues at higher graphics settings.

LOQ 17 gaming laptop
LOQ 17 gaming laptop Lenovo

Lenovo has not announced pricing or availability for the new configuration, and Notebookcheck notes that the model is not yet listed for sale.

For buyers considering a gaming laptop in this segment, the refreshed LOQ 17IRX10 doesn’t introduce a new design or a faster processor. Instead, it offers a more balanced GPU configuration that could prove more relevant as games continue to demand additional graphics memory.

Moinak Pal
Moinak Pal
News Writer
Moinak Pal is has been working in the technology sector covering both consumer centric tech and automotive technology for the…
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