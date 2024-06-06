 Skip to main content
Lenovo’s LOQ gaming laptop has a $469 price cut for a limited time

By
The Lenovo LOQ 15 gaming laptop powered by AMD Ryzen on a white background.
Lenovo

Lenovo often has some great gaming laptop deals around and today is no different. Right now, you can buy a Lenovo LOQ gaming laptop for $931, meaning you’re saving a huge $469 off the usual price. Well-specced for portable gaming without spending a fortune, this is one of the better laptop deals around. Here’s what you need to know before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the Lenovo LOQ gaming laptop

As one of the best gaming laptop brands around, you can’t go wrong with anything from Lenovo. With the Lenovo LOQ, you get a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13700H processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. That’s pretty good going in this price range and it’s all teamed up with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 to sweeten the deal for gamers.

Lenovo frequently provides great displays with its laptops and that’s the case here with a 15.6-inch full HD screen with 1920 x 1080 resolution, 45% NTSC, 350 nits of brightness, and 144Hz refresh rate. The refresh rate is particularly important when gaming as it means you’ll be free of motion blur and able to play fast-moving games without any issue. It’s a good looking screen, simply put.

Above the screen is a 1080p full HD webcam with dual microphones and a privacy shutter. The latter provides peace of mind when you want to be certain you’re not on a call. There’s also a white backlit keyboard which looks great. It’s all pretty classy stuff and ideal if you can’t afford the very best gaming laptops.

The Lenovo LOQ also has great cooling with 28.6% larger air intake than before and 24% larger outlet vents too. That means it’ll run cooler while you game on the move. The laptop has been built to strict US military-grade standards so it’s highly durable and can cope with seemingly any situation.

An appealing gaming laptop for anyone who wants quality without spending a fortune, the Lenovo LOQ is currently on sale at Lenovo. It’s currently $469 off so you can buy it for $931 instead of $1,400. The ideal time to buy, take a look for yourself by tapping the button below.

This ASUS gaming laptop dropped form $1,500 to $1,000
The Asus TUF Gaming A16 in its 'Sandstorm' coloration.

Do you want one of the best Asus gaming laptops on the cheap? Right now Asus is offering its Asus TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition for a full $500 off. That brings the price down from $1,500 to a very reasonable $1,000. Finding gaming laptops under $1,000 has never been easy, but utilizing deals always helps. Tap the button below to buy the laptop quickly or keep reading to learn about its stats, the rough and dirty math on its GPU, and a brief overview of its design.

Why you should buy the Asus TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition
The Asus TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition has a 16 inch 2560 x 1600p anti-glare screen with a refresh rate of 240Hz. It has an AMD Ryzen 9 processor, an AMD Radeon RX 7700S GPU, 16GB of RAM, and a full terabyte of storage.  It contains a MUX switch to boost its graphics performance by around 5% to 10% and a smart shift feature to handle this automatically on a task by task basis.

Dell XPS laptops and desktops are both at their clearance prices today
The Dell XPS 13 in front of a window.

Dell is consistently the home of excellent laptop deals and desktop computer deals. In honor of that, we’ve picked out two of our favorite deals right now -- both on XPS models. Whether you need a desktop computer for home or you’re looking for a portable device to take out and about with you, these deals will appeal. Here’s what we recommend.
Dell XPS 13 laptop -- $799, was $1,099
XPS 13 9315 Digital Trends

Dell is one of the best laptop brands out there and it’s responsible for many of the best laptops. With this particular model of the Dell XPS 13, you get a 12th-generation Intel Core i7-1250U processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. That’s all pretty good going for the price and it’s further enhanced by its 13.4-inch full HD+ screen. The display has a 1920 x 1200 resolution, 500 nits of brightness, and anti-glare properties. It’s Dell’s thinnest and lightest 13-inch XPS so it’s very portable. It also has a battery life of up to 12 hours so it’s good to go for most of the day. With a stylish yet minimalist appearance, along with a comfy to use keyboard and touchpad, it’s an ideal companion throughout the day.

Dell’s powerful business laptops are on sale — up to $460 off
The Dell Precision 3581 Workstation on a white background.

Dell consistently offers some of the best laptop deals out there, with a highlight right now on business-focused devices. We’ve spotted some great business laptops which are sure to delight. To help you figure out what to buy, we’ve picked out two of our favorites below. If you’re looking to save big while working more efficiently on the move, you’re going to love these offers. Here’s our recommendations. Remember -- we can’t guarantee how long the sale prices will remain.
Dell Latitude 9330 2-in-1 -- $1,019, was $1,469

The Dell Latitude 9330 2-in-1 has a 12th-generation Intel Core i5-1230U processor teamed up with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. That means it’s pretty simple stuff but as it’s from one of the best laptop brands, you’re in safe hands. It’s designed to be super portable and practical with much of that being thanks to its monitor. It has a 13.3-inch QHD+ screen with 2560 x 1600 resolution. Crucially, it’s a 2-in-1 machine so it has a touchscreen and hinge which means you can switch between different ways of working or relaxing. Above it is a IR camera with microphone and safety shutter so it’s perfect for taking calls. The laptop’s touchpad is super responsive while you can use dedicated areas for quickly accessing the mic, camera, share screen, and mute functions. It’s ideally suited for working on the move effectively right down to its proximity sensor which notifies you when someone is peering at your screen. Small but important features like these soon keep you more secure while you work even if you’re in a coffee shop.

