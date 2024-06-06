Lenovo’s LOQ gaming laptop has a $469 price cut for a limited time

Lenovo often has some great gaming laptop deals around and today is no different. Right now, you can buy a Lenovo LOQ gaming laptop for $931, meaning you’re saving a huge $469 off the usual price. Well-specced for portable gaming without spending a fortune, this is one of the better laptop deals around. Here’s what you need to know before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the Lenovo LOQ gaming laptop

As one of the best gaming laptop brands around, you can’t go wrong with anything from Lenovo. With the Lenovo LOQ, you get a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13700H processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. That’s pretty good going in this price range and it’s all teamed up with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 to sweeten the deal for gamers.

Lenovo frequently provides great displays with its laptops and that’s the case here with a 15.6-inch full HD screen with 1920 x 1080 resolution, 45% NTSC, 350 nits of brightness, and 144Hz refresh rate. The refresh rate is particularly important when gaming as it means you’ll be free of motion blur and able to play fast-moving games without any issue. It’s a good looking screen, simply put.

Above the screen is a 1080p full HD webcam with dual microphones and a privacy shutter. The latter provides peace of mind when you want to be certain you’re not on a call. There’s also a white backlit keyboard which looks great. It’s all pretty classy stuff and ideal if you can’t afford the very best gaming laptops.

The Lenovo LOQ also has great cooling with 28.6% larger air intake than before and 24% larger outlet vents too. That means it’ll run cooler while you game on the move. The laptop has been built to strict US military-grade standards so it’s highly durable and can cope with seemingly any situation.

An appealing gaming laptop for anyone who wants quality without spending a fortune, the Lenovo LOQ is currently on sale at Lenovo. It’s currently $469 off so you can buy it for $931 instead of $1,400. The ideal time to buy, take a look for yourself by tapping the button below.

