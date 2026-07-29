AMD reveals budget-friendly RX 9050 GPU. More than anything, it’s a sign of terrible times for gaming

AMD has launched the Radeon RX 9050, an entry-level RDNA 4 graphics card built for 1080p gaming. The retail version comes with 8GB of GDDR6 memory and reportedly starts at $279, although its release is limited to Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Latin America.

The card has 16 compute units, 1,024 stream processors, and a 92W board power. AMD claims 96 fps in Cyberpunk 2077 and 131 fps in Forza Horizon 6 at 1080p medium. However, the launch also includes a less appealing 4GB version for prebuilt gaming PCs.

Budget PC gaming is in a sorry state

An AMD representative told PCWorld that the 4GB RX 9050 is a system-only model and will not be sold separately. Its memory interface drops from 128-bit on the 8GB version to 64-bit, cutting bandwidth in half. One $889 Best Buy prebuilt pairs it with a Ryzen 5 5500, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 500GB SSD, which is about as much hardware you can expect at this price range nowadays.

The RX 9050 is AMD’s first 4GB desktop graphics card since the Radeon RX 6400 arrived in 2022. Some newer games now list 8GB of VRAM among their minimum requirements, so the return of a 4GB card paints a bleak picture. It may cope with esports titles and older games, but demanding releases will likely require lower texture settings and more upscaling. More than anything, the card looks like an attempt to keep the shrinking entry-level prebuilt market alive.

Can the RX 9050 8GB justify its price?

The reported $279 price puts the RX 9050 just $20 below the RX 9060 XT 8GB’s original MSRP, despite having half as many compute units and stream processors. Independent testing puts the RX 9060 XT at around 100 fps in Cyberpunk 2077 and more than 90 fps in Forza Horizon 6 at 1080p ultra, while also making 1440p gaming possible. The tests are not directly comparable, but paying extra makes sense.

The problem is whether your budget allows it. Finding an RX 9060 XT at $299 is almost impossible, as the cheapest models start around $360 and some cost close to $450. Buyers are therefore looking at a difference of at least $80.

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One thing is clear, though. The longer you wait, the more expensive PC hardware could get. Demand for AI servers keeps growing, companies are giving more attention to AI hardware, and Nvidia is reportedly preparing to raise GPU package prices by as much as 30%. The RX 9050 may still be one of the cheaper ways into 1080p gaming, but only if it actually arrives at $279.