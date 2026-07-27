Your GTA 6 ‘physical copy’ could expire before you even play it

The debate around GTA 6’s “physical” edition just got another twist. Rockstar has confirmed on its official website that PS5 download codes included with physical copies of Grand Theft Auto VI sold in Japan will expire 170 days after the game’s November 19, 2026 launch date. That means players who don’t redeem the code before roughly May 8, 2027 could be left with nothing more than an empty game box, even though they purchased a physical copy. The company says the policy is required due to regional regulations in Japan.

Why only Japan?

According to Rockstar’s updated support page as spotted first by Power Unlimited columnist ‘Genki, the 170-day redemption window applies only to Japanese PS5 product codes. Xbox players aren’t affected because Xbox download codes are not region-locked in the same way, and no similar restriction has been announced for other countries. Rockstar also recommends purchasing the game from retailers in the same region as the PlayStation account that will be used to redeem the code.

UPDATE: It has been confirmed that in Japan the Grand Theft Auto VI physical version download code in a box WILL expire after 170 days due to regional regulations!



The reason is the Japan “Payment Services Act” that states companies selling prepaid payments must register and… https://t.co/pwDjh8yvfG pic.twitter.com/TJVpiP04kc — Genki✨ (@Genki_JPN) July 27, 2026

While Rockstar simply cites “regional regulations,” multiple reports point to Japan’s rules surrounding prepaid digital instruments, which can impose additional compliance requirements on codes that remain valid for six months or longer. A 170-day validity period keeps the code below that threshold.

Another reminder that physical games aren’t always physical anymore

The news has reignited criticism surrounding GTA 6’s physical release, which doesn’t actually include a game disc. Instead, every boxed copy contains a download code that allows players to preload the game beginning November 12, ahead of its official launch on November 19.

For most players buying the game at launch, the expiry window is unlikely to be an issue. However, it raises concerns for collectors, gift buyers, or anyone picking up a sealed copy months later from a store shelf. More broadly, it’s another example of how the industry’s shift toward digital distribution is changing what “owning” a physical game really means. A boxed copy may still look the part, but increasingly, what’s inside is just a time-sensitive code rather than a disc built to last.