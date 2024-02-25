All Stellaris cheats and console commands

activate_all_traditions Activates all Traditions

activate_ascension_perk Activates the specified Ascension Perk; pressing tab reveals all IDs

activate_gateways Activates all gateways in the galaxy

activate_relic Activates the triumph effect of [relic id]

activate_tradition Activates the specified Tradition; pressing tab reveals all IDs including tree adoption

add_anomaly Adds [anomaly id] to the selected celestial body

add_intel Adds [amount] of intel toward [target], default 10

add_loyalty Adds [amount] of loyalty toward [target], default 10

add_opinion Increases the [source] empire’s Opinion of the [target] empire by [amount], default 40

add_pops Creates [amount] of pops from [species id] on the selected celestial body; entering without ID reveals all species IDs

add_relic Grants [relic id]; writing all instead of the ID grants all relics. Same relic can be added multiple times.

NOTE: Cybrex War Forge will not work correctly the first time it’s activated if added this way

add_ship Creates a fleet with one ship of [design name]; pressing tab reveals the NPC ship names

NOTE: Spawned juggernauts will not be able to build, upgrade or repair ships

add_spynetwork_value Adds [amount] of infiltration progress on [target]

add_time Adds [amount] of [unit] time; valid units are days, months and years

add_trait_leader Adds [trait id] to [leader id]; entering only the leader ID reveals all trait IDs for that class; opposite traits cannot be added

add_trait_species Adds [trait id] to [species id]

advance_council_agenda Adds [amount] of progress to the council agenda; entering without an amount readies the agenda for launch

ai Toggles the AI on or off

alloys Adds [amount] of Alloys, default 5,000

annex Takes control of all worlds and star bases of target

break_fleet_contract Returns the selected leased fleet to its original owner

build_pops Assembles [amount] of pops to the selected celestial body; requires a currently assembling species

cash Adds [amount] of Energy Credits, defaults 5,000

colonize Starts the colonization process of the selected celestial body using a copy of the pop with the ID given; celestial bodiesthat cannot be colonized will not make colonization progress

communications Establishes communications with all empires

contact Starts first contact with all empires

create_megastructure Creates a Megastructure in the current system; pressing tab reveals the IDs

NOTE: Orbital Rings cannot be correctly spawned

create_navy Creates a fleet using your most recent designs that uses [amount] percentage of Naval Capacity; 1 means 100%

damage All ships in the selected fleet take [amount] hull damage

debug_nomen Toggles AI empires always refusing player proposals

debug_yesmen Toggles AI empires always agreeing to player proposals

effect add_building = Adds [building id] to the selected celestial body

effect add_deposit = Adds [deposit id] resource deposit or planetary feature to the selected celestial body

effect remove_deposit = Removes [deposit id] resource deposit or planetary feature to the selected celestial body

effect add_district = Adds [district id] to the selected celestial body

effect add_planet_devastation = Adds [amount] of Devastation to the selected celestial body; negative values lower it

effect country_add_ethic = Adds [ethic id] to the player empire; using more than 3 ethic points will remove lowest attraction ethics

effect country_remove_ethic = Removes [ethic id] from the player empire

effect create_archaeological_site = Adds [archaeological site id] to the selected celestial body; writing random creates a random archeological site

effect force_add_civic = Adds [civic id] to the player empire; incompatible civics will remain inactive

effect force_remove_civic = Removes [civic id] to the player empire

effect remove_megastructure = this Removes the selected megastructure

effect remove_modifier = Removes [modifier id] from the selected celestial body, or empire if none is selected

effect set_origin = Replaces the origin of the player empire with

effect shift_ethic = Shifts the player empire’s ethics to [ethic id]

effect destroy_colony Decolonizes the selected world

election Starts a ruler election

end_senate_session Passes/fails the currently voted resolution

engineering Adds [amount] of Engineering tech points, default 5.000

event Triggers [event id]; worlds can be selected manually, but ships require [target id]

federation_add_experience Adds [amount] of Experience to the Federation, default 1,000

federation_add_cohesion Adds [amount] of Cohesion to the Federation, default 200

federation_add_cohesion_speed Adds [amount] of Monthly Cohesion to the Federation, default 10

federation_examine_leader Triggers a Federation succession

finish_arc_stage Finishes the current chapter of an archaeological site; requires selecting its celestial body and a science ship excavating it

finish_research Finishes all active research

finish_special_projects Finishes all special projects

finish_terraform Finishes all terraforming processes

food Adds [amount] of Food, default 5,000

force_integrate Integrates [target] empire into the player’s empire; will not work if on integration cooldown

force_senate_vote Ends the current senate recess

free_government Toggles allowing player to change governments without the time limit and ignores civics restrictions

free_policies Toggles allowing player to change policies and species rights without restriction, including policies previously disabled

grow_pops Adds [amount] of pops to selected world; requires a currently growing pop

hire_all_leaders Hires all leaders in the leader pool

influence Adds [amount] of Influence, default ,5000

instant_build Toggles instantly finishing constructions and upgrades; resource storage becomes unlimited

WARNING: This also applies to enemy AI, so only use while paused

instant_specialization_conversion Toggles instantly converting specialized subjects

intel Gives sight of the entire galaxy

invincible Player ships will not take damage

max_resources Fills all resource storages

minerals Adds [amount] of Minerals, default 5,000

observe Switches to observer mode; use the play command to revert control

WARNING: If the game is unpaused in observer mode, the AI will take control of the player empire

own Take ownership and control of the selected fleet, starbase or planet, or if none is selected, takes ownership of the planet ID given as an argument. Celestial bodies that cannot be colonized will be created as colonies ,but have no capital building

physics Adds [amount] of Physics tech points, default 5,000

planet_ascension_tier Changes the ascension tier of the selected celestial body to [amount]; can go above regular values

planet_class Changes the selected celestial body to [celestial body id]

planet_happiness Adds a modifier with [amount] Happiness to the selected planet, default 100

planet_size Changes the size of the selected celestial body; can go above regular sizes, but above 78 will move the celestial body backwards

play Switches player control to empire [empire ID]

random_ruler Replaces the empire ruler with a new random one

remove_trait_leader Removes [trait id] from [leader id]; entering only the leader ID reveals the name for all current traits.

remove_trait_species Removes [trait id] from [species id]

research_all_technologies Instantly researches all non-repeatable technologies. Add 1 for space creatures and crisis techs too. Add a second number for [amount] of repeatable technologies.

research_technology Instantly research [technology id]

resource Adds [amount] of [resource], default 5,000

skills Adds [amount] of skill levels to every leader hired by the player, default 1

skip_agreement_cooldowns Toggles allowing the change of subject terms of agreement without cooldown

skip_federation_cooldowns Toggles allowing the change of federation laws without cooldown

skip_galactic_community_cooldowns Toggles allowing the proposition of resolutions from the same group without cooldown

society Adds [amount] of Society tech points, default 5000

survey Surveys all celestial bodies, requires at least one science ship

techupdate Rerolls the current available tech choices

unity Adds [amount] of Unity, default 500

unlock_edicts Unlocks all edicts

update_leader_pool Refreshes the leader pool

branchoffice Create or take control of the branch office on the selected world

minor_artifacts Adds [amount] of Minor Artifacts, default 5,000

menace Adds [amount] of Menace, default 5,000

imperial_authority Adds [amount] of Imperial Authority, default 10

add_subject_xp Adds [amount] of specialized subject experience to [target], default 10

effect unlock_council_slots = 1 Unlocks a council slot

astral_threads Adds [amount] of Astral Threads, default 5,000

finish_rift_stage Finishes the current chapter of the selected astral rift

set_completed_rifts Sets the number of completed Astral Rifts to [amount]