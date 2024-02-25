All Stellaris cheats and console commands

Managing your own interstellar civilization in Stellaris is as deep as it is challenging. No two plays are the same, and there are dozens of ways you can eventually achieve victory — but even more ways to see your empire fall. Being a mix of 4X and strategy game mechanics, this isn’t a game for the faint of heart. Once you begin, every choice has weight and consequences. But what if you could make things a little easier on yourself? The game isn’t going to give you any slack, and there’s no shame in tweaking the experience to your liking. Here are all the cheats and console commands to help you rule the galaxy.
How to enter cheats
Cheating in Stellaris requires you to open up the console command window. This is done by hitting the Tilde key on a typical keyboard. Once open, simply type or paste any of the cheats below to trigger their effects.
All Stellaris cheats
|activate_all_traditions
|Activates all Traditions
|activate_ascension_perk
|Activates the specified Ascension Perk; pressing tab reveals all IDs
|activate_gateways
|Activates all gateways in the galaxy
|activate_relic
|Activates the triumph effect of [relic id]
|activate_tradition
|Activates the specified Tradition; pressing tab reveals all IDs including tree adoption
|add_anomaly
|Adds [anomaly id] to the selected celestial body
|add_intel
|Adds [amount] of intel toward [target], default 10
|add_loyalty
|Adds [amount] of loyalty toward [target], default 10
|add_opinion
|Increases the [source] empire’s Opinion of the [target] empire by [amount], default 40
|add_pops
|Creates [amount] of pops from [species id] on the selected celestial body; entering without ID reveals all species IDs
|add_relic
|Grants [relic id]; writing all instead of the ID grants all relics. Same relic can be added multiple times.
NOTE: Cybrex War Forge will not work correctly the first time it’s activated if added this way
|add_ship
|Creates a fleet with one ship of [design name]; pressing tab reveals the NPC ship names
NOTE: Spawned juggernauts will not be able to build, upgrade or repair ships
|add_spynetwork_value
|Adds [amount] of infiltration progress on [target]
|add_time
|Adds [amount] of [unit] time; valid units are days, months and years
|add_trait_leader
|Adds [trait id] to [leader id]; entering only the leader ID reveals all trait IDs for that class; opposite traits cannot be added
|add_trait_species
|Adds [trait id] to [species id]
|advance_council_agenda
|Adds [amount] of progress to the council agenda; entering without an amount readies the agenda for launch
|ai
|Toggles the AI on or off
|alloys
|Adds [amount] of Alloys, default 5,000
|annex
|Takes control of all worlds and star bases of target
|break_fleet_contract
|Returns the selected leased fleet to its original owner
|build_pops
|Assembles [amount] of pops to the selected celestial body; requires a currently assembling species
|cash
|Adds [amount] of Energy Credits, defaults 5,000
|colonize
|Starts the colonization process of the selected celestial body using a copy of the pop with the ID given; celestial bodiesthat cannot be colonized will not make colonization progress
|communications
|Establishes communications with all empires
|contact
|Starts first contact with all empires
|create_megastructure
|Creates a Megastructure in the current system; pressing tab reveals the IDs
NOTE: Orbital Rings cannot be correctly spawned
|create_navy
|Creates a fleet using your most recent designs that uses [amount] percentage of Naval Capacity; 1 means 100%
|damage
|All ships in the selected fleet take [amount] hull damage
|debug_nomen
|Toggles AI empires always refusing player proposals
|debug_yesmen
|Toggles AI empires always agreeing to player proposals
|effect add_building =
|Adds [building id] to the selected celestial body
|effect add_deposit =
|Adds [deposit id] resource deposit or planetary feature to the selected celestial body
|effect remove_deposit =
|Removes [deposit id] resource deposit or planetary feature to the selected celestial body
|effect add_district =
|Adds [district id] to the selected celestial body
|effect add_planet_devastation =
|Adds [amount] of Devastation to the selected celestial body; negative values lower it
|effect country_add_ethic =
|Adds [ethic id] to the player empire; using more than 3 ethic points will remove lowest attraction ethics
|effect country_remove_ethic =
|Removes [ethic id] from the player empire
|effect create_archaeological_site =
|Adds [archaeological site id] to the selected celestial body; writing random creates a random archeological site
|effect force_add_civic =
|Adds [civic id] to the player empire; incompatible civics will remain inactive
|effect force_remove_civic =
|Removes [civic id] to the player empire
|effect remove_megastructure = this
|Removes the selected megastructure
|effect remove_modifier =
|Removes [modifier id] from the selected celestial body, or empire if none is selected
|effect set_origin =
|Replaces the origin of the player empire with
|effect shift_ethic =
|Shifts the player empire’s ethics to [ethic id]
|effect destroy_colony
|Decolonizes the selected world
|election
|Starts a ruler election
|end_senate_session
|Passes/fails the currently voted resolution
|engineering
|Adds [amount] of Engineering tech points, default 5.000
|event
|Triggers [event id]; worlds can be selected manually, but ships require [target id]
|federation_add_experience
|Adds [amount] of Experience to the Federation, default 1,000
|federation_add_cohesion
|Adds [amount] of Cohesion to the Federation, default 200
|federation_add_cohesion_speed
|Adds [amount] of Monthly Cohesion to the Federation, default 10
|federation_examine_leader
|Triggers a Federation succession
|finish_arc_stage
|Finishes the current chapter of an archaeological site; requires selecting its celestial body and a science ship excavating it
|finish_research
|Finishes all active research
|finish_special_projects
|Finishes all special projects
|finish_terraform
|Finishes all terraforming processes
|food
|Adds [amount] of Food, default 5,000
|force_integrate
|Integrates [target] empire into the player’s empire; will not work if on integration cooldown
|force_senate_vote
|Ends the current senate recess
|free_government
|Toggles allowing player to change governments without the time limit and ignores civics restrictions
|free_policies
|Toggles allowing player to change policies and species rights without restriction, including policies previously disabled
|grow_pops
|Adds [amount] of pops to selected world; requires a currently growing pop
|hire_all_leaders
|Hires all leaders in the leader pool
|influence
|Adds [amount] of Influence, default ,5000
|instant_build
|Toggles instantly finishing constructions and upgrades; resource storage becomes unlimited
WARNING: This also applies to enemy AI, so only use while paused
|instant_specialization_conversion
|Toggles instantly converting specialized subjects
|intel
|Gives sight of the entire galaxy
|invincible
|Player ships will not take damage
|max_resources
|Fills all resource storages
|minerals
|Adds [amount] of Minerals, default 5,000
|observe
|Switches to observer mode; use the play command to revert control
WARNING: If the game is unpaused in observer mode, the AI will take control of the player empire
|own
|Take ownership and control of the selected fleet, starbase or planet, or if none is selected, takes ownership of the planet ID given as an argument. Celestial bodies that cannot be colonized will be created as colonies ,but have no capital building
|physics
|Adds [amount] of Physics tech points, default 5,000
|planet_ascension_tier
|Changes the ascension tier of the selected celestial body to [amount]; can go above regular values
|planet_class
|Changes the selected celestial body to [celestial body id]
|planet_happiness
|Adds a modifier with [amount] Happiness to the selected planet, default 100
|planet_size
|Changes the size of the selected celestial body; can go above regular sizes, but above 78 will move the celestial body backwards
|play
|Switches player control to empire [empire ID]
|random_ruler
|Replaces the empire ruler with a new random one
|remove_trait_leader
|Removes [trait id] from [leader id]; entering only the leader ID reveals the name for all current traits.
|remove_trait_species
|Removes [trait id] from [species id]
|research_all_technologies
|Instantly researches all non-repeatable technologies. Add 1 for space creatures and crisis techs too. Add a second number for [amount] of repeatable technologies.
|research_technology
|Instantly research [technology id]
|resource
|Adds [amount] of [resource], default 5,000
|skills
|Adds [amount] of skill levels to every leader hired by the player, default 1
|skip_agreement_cooldowns
|Toggles allowing the change of subject terms of agreement without cooldown
|skip_federation_cooldowns
|Toggles allowing the change of federation laws without cooldown
|skip_galactic_community_cooldowns
|Toggles allowing the proposition of resolutions from the same group without cooldown
|society
|Adds [amount] of Society tech points, default 5000
|survey
|Surveys all celestial bodies, requires at least one science ship
|techupdate
|Rerolls the current available tech choices
|unity
|Adds [amount] of Unity, default 500
|unlock_edicts
|Unlocks all edicts
|update_leader_pool
|Refreshes the leader pool
|branchoffice
|Create or take control of the branch office on the selected world
|minor_artifacts
|Adds [amount] of Minor Artifacts, default 5,000
|menace
|Adds [amount] of Menace, default 5,000
|imperial_authority
|Adds [amount] of Imperial Authority, default 10
|add_subject_xp
|Adds [amount] of specialized subject experience to [target], default 10
|effect unlock_council_slots = 1
|Unlocks a council slot
|astral_threads
|Adds [amount] of Astral Threads, default 5,000
|finish_rift_stage
|Finishes the current chapter of the selected astral rift
|set_completed_rifts
|Sets the number of completed Astral Rifts to [amount]
|spawn_astral_rift
|Spawns [astral rift id] in the current system or a random one if none is entered; pressing tab reveals all IDs
WARNING: The Crystal Rift will not end properly if spawned
Event cheats
|akx.8888
|The Horizon Signal
|Can start the Horizon Signal event; selected ship must have a leader and be in a black hole system
|anomaly.95
|Voyager 1
|Can start the Solar Coordinates event if the Sol system exists somewhere in the galaxy
|anomaly.186
|Limbo
|With the right technology and AI policies, you can resurrect them as a new colony or as a new empire
|anomaly.2523
|Gigantic Skeleton
|Gain a Skeletal Giant army
|anomaly.3085
|The Prince
|Event with small but permanent opinion effects
|colony_mod.101
|Titanic Life Study: Success
|Allows the recruitment of Titanic Beast armies
|crisis.50
|Rise of the Sentinels
|Doesn’t require the crisis, but will add its sound effects
|crisis.71
|Sentinel Fleet Donation
|Doesn’t require the crisis or the Sentinels
|crisis.105
|Long live the Queen!
|Spawns the Domesticated Prethoryn Queen
|crisis.2400
|Cybrex Return
|Doesn’t require the crisis
|crisis.4550
|Star-Eater Firing
|The current system is destroyed
|fallen_empires_tasks.1
|A patronizing or machine Fallen Empire sends a random gift
|galactic_features.301
|Fallen Empire mothballed fleet
|nomad.1
|The Nomads
|Will not spawn if a Sentry Array is completed
|precursor.98
|Vultraum Home System Located
|Spawns the Vultraum Home System
|precursor.598
|Yuht Home System Located
|Spawns the Yuht Home System
|precursor.1098
|First League Home System Located
|Spawns the First League Home System
|precursor.1598
|Irassian Home System Located
|Spawns the Irassian Home System
|precursor.2098
|Cybrex Home System Located
|Spawns the Cybrex Home System
|story.107
|Amoebas Pacified
|story.207
|Crystals Pacified
|origin.5605
|Teachers of the Shroud
|Unlocks the Shroud Beacon starbase building
|leviathans.3103
|Dreadnought Repaired
|utopia.3000
|Enter the Shroud
|Works even if still on cooldown
|utopia.3021
|Avatar (army)
|utopia.3190
|The Chosen One
|utopia.3304
|Whisperers in the Void
|Option to form a covenant
|utopia.3305
|Composer of Strands
|Option to form a covenant
|utopia.3306
|Eater of Worlds
|Option to form a covenant
|utopia.3307
|Instrument of Desire
|Option to form a covenant
|syndaw.545
|A Question
|Starts the AI-Related Incidents situation
|syndaw.1000
|Machine Uprising
|Requires the AI-Related Incidents situation and at least 1 robot pop
|marauder.85
|Mercenaries Become Available
|Must be triggered multiple times for each Marauder empire
|distar.172
|Neural Symbiosis
|Option to get the Brain Slug Host trait for some pops and leaders
|distar.212
|Death of the Matriarch
|Rewards for defeating the Tiyanki Matriarch; with Leviathan Transgenesis, it unlocks the Polymelic trait
|distar.260
|Wild Eukaryotes
|Creates a pre-sapient species with the Docile Livestock trait on the world
|distar.1001
|Paradise Lost
|Creates a nearby system with a Gaia World and a Stone Age primitive civilization
|distar.1081
|Azizians
|Option to enable the recruitment of Azizian armies on a random-owned world
|distar.2050
|Alien Entity
|Spawns the Enigmatic Cache in the galaxy
|distar.3014
|The Nivlac (unfriendly)
|Creates an empire with a permanent -100 opinion modifier
|distar.3016
|The Nivlac (friendly)
|Creates an empire with a permanent +100 opinion modifier
|distar.3055
|Alien Box Opened
|Gain one of three free traits
|distar.5006
|The Voidspawn
|The selected celestial body is turned into a cracked world from where a Voidspawn hatches
|distar.5012
|Gargantuan Evolution
|Rewards for defeating the Voidspawn; with Leviathan Transgenesis, it unlocks the Voidling trait
|graygoo.400
|A Quiet Stroll
|Encounter Gray
|ancrel.4000
|Whispers in the Stone
|Creates the Whispers in the Stone archaeology site
|ancrel.4058
|The Sentinels
|Option to gain Sentinels armies
|ancrel.6130
|Zarqulan’s Chosen
|Allows colonizing Holy Worlds and gives +150 permanent opinion from Holy Guardians
|ancrel.10050
|Secrets of the Yuht
|Unlocks the Initiate Yuht Cleansing Process decision
|aquatics.120
|The Time Has Come
|Option to unlock the Dragon Hatchery star base building
|paragon.3999
|Arrival
|Spawns the Talon
Galaxy cheats
|galcom.16
|The Birth of the Galactic Community
|Option to instantly create or join the Galactic Community
|action.99
|Galactic Market: Established
|Forms the Galactic Market in the capital system
|crisis.199
|Prethoryn Scourge
|Spawns the crisis
|crisis.1000
|The Unbidden
|Spawns the crisis
|crisis.1100
|The Aberrant
|Doesn’t require the Unbidden
|crisis.1200
|The Vehement
|Requires the Unbidden
|crisis.2000
|The Contingency
|Spawns the crisis
|fallen_empires_awakening.1
|Sleepers Awake
|Must select a Fallen Empire with the play command beforehand or YOU will awaken
|galactic_features.401
|Space Storm Hits Galaxy
|galactic_features.403
|Space Storm Dissipates
|utopia.3308
|End of the Cycle
|Option to form a covenant
|utopia.3320
|The Reckoning
|Requires accepting the covenant in the previous event to work properly
|fallen_machine_empire.1
|Ancient Caretakers Awaken
|Must select the Ancient Caretakers with the play command beforehand or YOU will awaken
|marauder.500
|The Drums of War
|Must select a Marauder Empire with the play command beforehand or YOU will become the Horde
|distar.232
|Junk Ratlings
|Creates the Ketling species if the Junk Ratling systems exist
|distar.236
|Junk Ratlings
|Creates the Ketling Star Pack empire if the Ketling species exists
|distar.11000
|Spawn L-Cluster
|Spawns a sealed L-Cluser
|distar.13000
|The L-Cluster (L-Drake)
|Doesn’t require the L-Cluster, but will open every L-Gate as well
|graygoo.1
|The L-Cluster (Gray Tempest)
|Requires the L-Cluster to work
|graygoo.100
|The L-Cluster (Dessanu Consonance)
|Requires the L-Cluster to work
Edict, building, and paragon cheats
|anomaly.4051
|Improved Working Environment
|anomaly.4081
|Extensive Sensor Searches
|anomaly.4105
|Improved Energy Initiative
|anomaly.4136
|Grants Master’s Teachings: The Greater Good
|anomaly.4141
|Grants Master’s Teachings: Philosophical Mindset
|anomaly.4151
|Grants Master’s Teachings: Diplomatic Trust
|anomaly.4166
|Grants Master’s Teachings: Warring States
|leviathans.322
|Ministry of Culture
|ancrel.10004
|Auto-Forge
|ancrel.10005
|Sky-Dome
|ancrel.10006
|Dimensional Fabricator
|ancrel.10007
|Affluence Center
|ancrel.10008
|Nourishment Center
|ancrel.10009
|Class-4 Singularity
|paragon.241
|Contained Ecosphere
|galactic_features.303
|Tuborek
|distar.156
|S875.1 Warform
|distar.245
|Caretaker AX7-b
|ancrel.4036
|Oracle
|paragon.1
|The Beholder
|paragon.228
|Astrocreator Azaryn
|paragon.3115
|Keides, Scion of Vagros
|leviathans.123
|XuraCorp paragon
|leviathans.124
|Riggan paragon
|leviathans.125
|Muutagan paragon
|leviathans.590
|Curator paragon
|enclave.7100
|Shroud-Touched paragon
|astral_planes.3100
|zadigal
