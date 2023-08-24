 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

All Minecraft cheats and console commands

Jesse Lennox
By

Old-school gamers will remember the fun of discovering different button combinations to activate all sorts of fun cheats in games. While there are fewer and fewer games that include them today, Minecraft does use a form of cheat code that serves the same purpose. By using specific console commands, you can alter nearly any aspect of the game you want. While the changes won’t be as drastic as mods, they are still fun to play around with in this already open-ended sandbox title. Just like in the old days, though, you need to know just what to do in order to properly activate them, and there are a few differences in how to input them depending on which version of the game you’re playing. Here are all the Minecraft cheats and console commands, plus how to use them.

How to enter console commands in Java Edition

If you’re running the Java Edition of Minecraft, enabling cheats is very simple. Start by creating a new world and make sure that the Allow Cheats option is set to On. Create your world and open the chat menu by hitting /. In this box, you can now begin entering any console commands to activate the cheat of your choice.

Recommended Videos

If you want to use cheats in an existing world, you can do so by going into the menu and selecting Open to LAN. From there you can toggle the Allow Cheats option.

How to enter console commands in Bedrock Edition

On the Bedrock Edition, the process is slightly different. Create or load into a world and open the menu. Go to the Cheats tab and toggle them On. Now, just like in Java, you can open the chat menu and input / to start entering commands. If you’re playing with a controller, you will need to hit right on the D-pad and then select your cheat from a list of options or type using the digital keyboard.

All console commands

There are a ton of console commands, so here’s a comprehensive list of each one you can use and a description of what they do.

Game mode cheats

/gamemode 0 Switch to Survival mode
/gamemode 1 Switch to Creation mode
/gamemode 2 Switch to Adventure mode
/gamemode 3 Switch to Spectator mode
/tp [player] [x, y, z] Teleports the player to the command’s specific coordinates
/gamerule dofiretick false Fire does not spread
/ gamerule dodaylightcycle false Stop the day and night cycle in the game
/ gamerule keepinventory true When you die, you don’t lose anything from your inventory
/ gamerule domobloot false Creatures do not will drop items
/ gamerule domobspawning false Creatures will not appear again
/ gamerule dotiledrops false Stage blocks won’t drop items
/ gamerule mobgriefing false Creatures will not be able to interact with blocks
/ gamerule naturalregeneration false Prevents health regeneration

Player cheats

/ kill @r You will eliminate a random player
/ kill @e You will remove all entities
/ kill @a You will eliminate all players
/ kill @p You will eliminate the closest player
/ give [item] [quantity] Add the specified item and quantity to a player’s inventory
/ ride You will transform the creature you are looking at into a mount
/ instantmine It will take just one hit to destroy blocks and extract materials
/ freeze You will paralyze all creatures
/ falldamage Enable or disable fall damage
/ firedamage Turn fire damage on or off
/ waterdamage Enable or disable water damage
/ superheat You will transform all the items into their fused versions
/ instantplant Planted seeds will grow instantly
/ dropstore You will store all the items in your inventory in a trunk that appears next to you
/ itemdamage Prevents items and weapons from taking damage or wearing out
/ duplicate You will copy the equipped item and place it before you
/effect give [Player Name] 1 [seconds] [Effect Level] Provides the Speed effect to the indicated player, according to the chosen duration and level
/effect give [Player Name] 2 [seconds] [Effect Level] Provides the Slow effect to the indicated player, according to the chosen duration and level
/effect give [Player Name] 3 [seconds] [Effect Level] Activate the Mining Haste effect on the indicated player, according to the chosen duration and level
/effect give [Player Name] 4 [seconds] [Effect Level] Activates the Extraction Fatigue effect to the indicated player, according to the chosen duration and level
/ effect give [Player Name] 5 [seconds] [Effect Level] Activates the Force effect on the indicated player, according to the chosen duration and level
/ effect give [Player Name] 6 [seconds] [Effect Level] Activates the Instant Heal effect on the specified player, according to the chosen duration and level
/ effect give [Player Name] 7 [seconds] [Effect Level] Activates the Instant Damage effect to the specified player, according to the chosen duration and level
/ effect give [Player name] 8 [seconds] [Effect level] Activates the Super Jump effect on the indicated player, according to the chosen duration and level
/ effect give [Player Name] 9 [seconds] [Effect Level] Activates the Nausea effect on the indicated player, according to the chosen duration and level
/ effect give [Player Name] 10 [seconds] [Effect Level] Activates the Regeneration effect to the indicated player, according to the chosen duration and level
/ effect give [Player Name] 11 [seconds] [Effect Level] Activates the Resistance effect to the indicated player, according to the chosen duration and level
/ effect give [Player Name] 12 [seconds] [Effect Level] Activates the Firefighting effect to the indicated player, according to the duration and level chosen
/ effect give [Player Name] 13 [seconds] [Effect Level] Activates the Water Breath effect to the indicated player, according to the chosen duration and level
/ effect give [Player Name] 14 [seconds] [Effect Level] Activates the Invisibility effect to the indicated player, according to the chosen duration and level
/ effect give [Player Name] 15 [seconds] [Effect Level] Will provide the Blind effect to the indicated player, according to the chosen duration and level
/ effect give [Player Name] 16 [seconds] [Effect Level] Will provide the Night Vision effect to the indicated player, according to the chosen duration and level
/ effect give [Player Name] 17 [seconds] [Effect Level] Will provide the Hunger effect to the indicated player, according to the chosen duration and level
/ effect give [Player Name] 18 [seconds] [Effect Level] Will provide the Weakness effect to the indicated player, according to the chosen duration and level
/ effect give [Player Name] 19 [seconds] [Effect Level] Will provide the Poison effect to the indicated player, according to the chosen duration and level
/ effect give [Player Name] 20 [seconds] [Effect Level] Will provide the Decomposition effect to the indicated player, according to the chosen duration and level
/ effect give [Player Name] 21 [seconds] [Effect Level] Will provide the Extra Hearts effect to the indicated player, according to the chosen duration and level
/ effect give [Player Name] 22 [seconds] [Effect Level] Will provide the Absorption effect to the indicated player, according to the chosen duration and level
/ effect give [Player Name] 23 [seconds] [Effect Level] Will provide the Saturation effect to the indicated player, according to the chosen duration and level

Enchantment cheats

/enchant [Player name] [aqua_affinity] [Enchantment level] Aquatic Affinity
/enchant [Player name] [bane_of_arthropods] [Enchantment level] Bane of the Arthropods / Nightmare of the Arthropods
/enchant [Player name] [binding_curse] [Enchantment level] Curse of Linkage
/enchant [Player name] [blast_protection] [Enchantment level] Explosion protection
/ enchant [Name of player] [channeling] [Enchantment level] Conductivity
/ enchant [Player name] [depth_strider] [Enchantment level] Aquatic agility
/ enchant [Player name] [efficiency] [Enchantment level] Efficiency
/ enchant [Player name] [feather_falling] [Enchantment level] Feather drop
/ enchant [Player name] [fire_aspect] [Enchantment level] Aspect of Fire / Aspect of Fire / Aspect of Burning
/ enchant [Player name] [fire_protection] [Enchantment level] Fire protection
/ enchant [Player name] [flame] [Enchantment level] Flame / Fire / Incendiary Arrow
/ enchant [Player name] [fortune] [Enchantment level] Fortune
/ enchant [Player name] [frost_walker] [Enchantment level] Ice Cream Step
/ enchant [Player name] [impaling] [Enchantment level] Impalement
/ enchant [Player name] [infinity] [Enchantment level] Infinity
/ enchant [Player name] [knockback] [Enchantment level] Backspace
/ enchant [Player name] [looting] [Enchantment level] Loot / Plunder
/ enchant [Player name] [loyalty] [Enchantment level] Loyalty
/ enchant [Player name] [luck_of_the_sea] [Enchantment level] Luck marine / Luck of the seas
/ enchant [Player name] [lure] [Enchantment level] Lure / Attraction
/ enchant [Player name] [mending] [Enchantment level] Repair
/ enchant [Player name] [multishot] [Enchantment level] Multi-shot
/ enchant [Player name] [piercing] [Enchantment level] Drilling
/ enchant [Player name] [power] [Enchantment level] Power
/ enchant [Player name] [projectile_protection] [Enchantment level] Projectile Protection
/ enchant [Player name] [protection] [Enchantment level] Protection
/ enchant [Player name] [punch] [Enchantment level] Punch
/ enchant [Player name] [quick_charge] [Enchantment level] Quick charge
/ enchant [Player name] [respiration] [Enchantment level] Breathing
/ enchant [Player name] [riptide] [Enchantment level] Water propulsion / Marine current
/ enchant [Player name] [sharpness] [Enchantment level] Edge / Sharpness
/ enchant [Player name] [silk_touch] [Enchantment level] Silk Touch
/ enchant [Player name] [smite] [Enchantment level] Hit / Punishment / Pounding
/ enchant [Player name] [sweeping] [Enchantment level] Raging Edge / Sweep
/ enchant [Player name] [thorns] [Enchantment level] Thorns
/ enchant [Player name] [unbreaking] [Enchantment level] Unbreakable / Durability
/ enchant [Player name] [vanishing_curse] [Enchantment level] Curse of Disappearance

World cheats

/ time set 18000 You will change the time to midnight
/ time set 6000 You will change the time at noon
/ difficulty [peaceful/easy/normal/hard] You will change the level of difficulty to that indicated in the command
/ summon You will invoke the corresponding entity (a full list can be found here)
/ atlantis You will raise the sea level in the world
/ weather [clear/rain/thunder] You will change the world’s climate to the one indicated in the command
/seed Shows your world seed code

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
All new features coming in the Minecraft Caves and Cliffs 2 update
A mountain with a snowcapped peak.

When it originally launched, or even before that during the lengthy early access period, Minecraft was already effectively an endless game. You could build, craft, fight, and transform the world for as long as your creativity, free time, and patience allowed. Heck, you could even run in a single direction and never hit a wall. But Mojang wasn't satisfied with that, and over the years has only added more content to this already limitless game. We've gotten new animals, environments, weapons, monsters, systems, and everything in between to add yet more depth to this insanely popular game.

We already got a giant update in the Caves and Cliffs addition, but the second part of it is fast approaching. This update, also known as 1.18, will complete the pair and add in plenty of new changes that will impact the entire Minecraft world. There's a lot to look forward to in this coming update, but also a few things missing, so if you want to plan out how to tackle all the new content, here are all the new features coming in the Minecraft Caves and Cliffs 2 update.

Read more
All GTA Vice City Definitive Edition cheats
grand theft auto vice city cheats screenshot 4

The past has never looked so good. That applies not only to Grand Theft Auto: Vice City -- Definitive Edition itself, but also the '80s-inspired style of the titular city. This entry was a blast from the past when it was first released, and it's downright retro today. Thanks to the facelift this remastering has provided, it has never been easier to go back and relive the story of Tommy Vercetti and his quest for revenge in this visually overwhelming take on an exaggerated version of a crime-infested '80s city.

As much love as this entry received when it came out for its story and characters, and it's still often considered one of the best games released on that entire generation of consoles, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City pushed open-world games in a whole new direction. In keeping with series tradition, which continues to be the case, this title was jam-packed with cheats that can completely change how the game is played. This game has far more than any other in the recently released trilogy, making it ripe for revisiting to see what crazy antics you can cause. There's even a few brand new ones not included in the original, so even die-hard fans will want to see our full list of all the Grand Theft Auto: Vice City -- Definitive Edition cheat codes.

Read more
All cheat codes in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition
gta san andreas hd xbox 360 mobile port sanandreas

The last of the three Grand Theft Auto games to come on the PS2 and Xbox era of consoles is considered by many to be the absolute best of the trilogy. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, which is in no subtle way meant to represent Los Angeles, was designed to be the best playground possible for the street gang adventures of protagonist CJ as he is swept into a plot that will bring him across multiple regions within San Andreas, including Los Santos, San Fierro, and Las Venturas. This game is where RockStar really started to draw direct parallels between the events and characters in game and real-world events.

As serious and enthralling as the main plot of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas - Definitive Edition is, this new and improved version doesn't forget what kept so many people coming back to it for hours after the credits rolled. That's right, cheats are back and can change the game in all sorts of ways. Whether you want to make the game a bit easier, or just cause as much damage and chaos as possible, there's a cheat for it. If you want to relive the old days of messing around in this essential open-world title, here are all the cheats in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas - Definitive Edition.

Read more