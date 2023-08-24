All Minecraft cheats and console commands

Old-school gamers will remember the fun of discovering different button combinations to activate all sorts of fun cheats in games. While there are fewer and fewer games that include them today, Minecraft does use a form of cheat code that serves the same purpose. By using specific console commands, you can alter nearly any aspect of the game you want. While the changes won’t be as drastic as mods, they are still fun to play around with in this already open-ended sandbox title. Just like in the old days, though, you need to know just what to do in order to properly activate them, and there are a few differences in how to input them depending on which version of the game you’re playing. Here are all the Minecraft cheats and console commands, plus how to use them.

How to enter console commands in Java Edition

If you’re running the Java Edition of Minecraft, enabling cheats is very simple. Start by creating a new world and make sure that the Allow Cheats option is set to On. Create your world and open the chat menu by hitting /. In this box, you can now begin entering any console commands to activate the cheat of your choice.

If you want to use cheats in an existing world, you can do so by going into the menu and selecting Open to LAN. From there you can toggle the Allow Cheats option.

How to enter console commands in Bedrock Edition

On the Bedrock Edition, the process is slightly different. Create or load into a world and open the menu. Go to the Cheats tab and toggle them On. Now, just like in Java, you can open the chat menu and input / to start entering commands. If you’re playing with a controller, you will need to hit right on the D-pad and then select your cheat from a list of options or type using the digital keyboard.

All console commands

There are a ton of console commands, so here’s a comprehensive list of each one you can use and a description of what they do.

Game mode cheats

/gamemode 0 Switch to Survival mode /gamemode 1 Switch to Creation mode /gamemode 2 Switch to Adventure mode /gamemode 3 Switch to Spectator mode /tp [player] [x, y, z] Teleports the player to the command’s specific coordinates /gamerule dofiretick false Fire does not spread / gamerule dodaylightcycle false Stop the day and night cycle in the game / gamerule keepinventory true When you die, you don’t lose anything from your inventory / gamerule domobloot false Creatures do not will drop items / gamerule domobspawning false Creatures will not appear again / gamerule dotiledrops false Stage blocks won’t drop items / gamerule mobgriefing false Creatures will not be able to interact with blocks / gamerule naturalregeneration false Prevents health regeneration

Player cheats

/ kill @r You will eliminate a random player / kill @e You will remove all entities / kill @a You will eliminate all players / kill @p You will eliminate the closest player / give [item] [quantity] Add the specified item and quantity to a player’s inventory / ride You will transform the creature you are looking at into a mount / instantmine It will take just one hit to destroy blocks and extract materials / freeze You will paralyze all creatures / falldamage Enable or disable fall damage / firedamage Turn fire damage on or off / waterdamage Enable or disable water damage / superheat You will transform all the items into their fused versions / instantplant Planted seeds will grow instantly / dropstore You will store all the items in your inventory in a trunk that appears next to you / itemdamage Prevents items and weapons from taking damage or wearing out / duplicate You will copy the equipped item and place it before you /effect give [Player Name] 1 [seconds] [Effect Level] Provides the Speed effect to the indicated player, according to the chosen duration and level /effect give [Player Name] 2 [seconds] [Effect Level] Provides the Slow effect to the indicated player, according to the chosen duration and level /effect give [Player Name] 3 [seconds] [Effect Level] Activate the Mining Haste effect on the indicated player, according to the chosen duration and level /effect give [Player Name] 4 [seconds] [Effect Level] Activates the Extraction Fatigue effect to the indicated player, according to the chosen duration and level / effect give [Player Name] 5 [seconds] [Effect Level] Activates the Force effect on the indicated player, according to the chosen duration and level / effect give [Player Name] 6 [seconds] [Effect Level] Activates the Instant Heal effect on the specified player, according to the chosen duration and level / effect give [Player Name] 7 [seconds] [Effect Level] Activates the Instant Damage effect to the specified player, according to the chosen duration and level / effect give [Player name] 8 [seconds] [Effect level] Activates the Super Jump effect on the indicated player, according to the chosen duration and level / effect give [Player Name] 9 [seconds] [Effect Level] Activates the Nausea effect on the indicated player, according to the chosen duration and level / effect give [Player Name] 10 [seconds] [Effect Level] Activates the Regeneration effect to the indicated player, according to the chosen duration and level / effect give [Player Name] 11 [seconds] [Effect Level] Activates the Resistance effect to the indicated player, according to the chosen duration and level / effect give [Player Name] 12 [seconds] [Effect Level] Activates the Firefighting effect to the indicated player, according to the duration and level chosen / effect give [Player Name] 13 [seconds] [Effect Level] Activates the Water Breath effect to the indicated player, according to the chosen duration and level / effect give [Player Name] 14 [seconds] [Effect Level] Activates the Invisibility effect to the indicated player, according to the chosen duration and level / effect give [Player Name] 15 [seconds] [Effect Level] Will provide the Blind effect to the indicated player, according to the chosen duration and level / effect give [Player Name] 16 [seconds] [Effect Level] Will provide the Night Vision effect to the indicated player, according to the chosen duration and level / effect give [Player Name] 17 [seconds] [Effect Level] Will provide the Hunger effect to the indicated player, according to the chosen duration and level / effect give [Player Name] 18 [seconds] [Effect Level] Will provide the Weakness effect to the indicated player, according to the chosen duration and level / effect give [Player Name] 19 [seconds] [Effect Level] Will provide the Poison effect to the indicated player, according to the chosen duration and level / effect give [Player Name] 20 [seconds] [Effect Level] Will provide the Decomposition effect to the indicated player, according to the chosen duration and level / effect give [Player Name] 21 [seconds] [Effect Level] Will provide the Extra Hearts effect to the indicated player, according to the chosen duration and level / effect give [Player Name] 22 [seconds] [Effect Level] Will provide the Absorption effect to the indicated player, according to the chosen duration and level / effect give [Player Name] 23 [seconds] [Effect Level] Will provide the Saturation effect to the indicated player, according to the chosen duration and level

Enchantment cheats

/enchant [Player name] [aqua_affinity] [Enchantment level] Aquatic Affinity /enchant [Player name] [bane_of_arthropods] [Enchantment level] Bane of the Arthropods / Nightmare of the Arthropods /enchant [Player name] [binding_curse] [Enchantment level] Curse of Linkage /enchant [Player name] [blast_protection] [Enchantment level] Explosion protection / enchant [Name of player] [channeling] [Enchantment level] Conductivity / enchant [Player name] [depth_strider] [Enchantment level] Aquatic agility / enchant [Player name] [efficiency] [Enchantment level] Efficiency / enchant [Player name] [feather_falling] [Enchantment level] Feather drop / enchant [Player name] [fire_aspect] [Enchantment level] Aspect of Fire / Aspect of Fire / Aspect of Burning / enchant [Player name] [fire_protection] [Enchantment level] Fire protection / enchant [Player name] [flame] [Enchantment level] Flame / Fire / Incendiary Arrow / enchant [Player name] [fortune] [Enchantment level] Fortune / enchant [Player name] [frost_walker] [Enchantment level] Ice Cream Step / enchant [Player name] [impaling] [Enchantment level] Impalement / enchant [Player name] [infinity] [Enchantment level] Infinity / enchant [Player name] [knockback] [Enchantment level] Backspace / enchant [Player name] [looting] [Enchantment level] Loot / Plunder / enchant [Player name] [loyalty] [Enchantment level] Loyalty / enchant [Player name] [luck_of_the_sea] [Enchantment level] Luck marine / Luck of the seas / enchant [Player name] [lure] [Enchantment level] Lure / Attraction / enchant [Player name] [mending] [Enchantment level] Repair / enchant [Player name] [multishot] [Enchantment level] Multi-shot / enchant [Player name] [piercing] [Enchantment level] Drilling / enchant [Player name] [power] [Enchantment level] Power / enchant [Player name] [projectile_protection] [Enchantment level] Projectile Protection / enchant [Player name] [protection] [Enchantment level] Protection / enchant [Player name] [punch] [Enchantment level] Punch / enchant [Player name] [quick_charge] [Enchantment level] Quick charge / enchant [Player name] [respiration] [Enchantment level] Breathing / enchant [Player name] [riptide] [Enchantment level] Water propulsion / Marine current / enchant [Player name] [sharpness] [Enchantment level] Edge / Sharpness / enchant [Player name] [silk_touch] [Enchantment level] Silk Touch / enchant [Player name] [smite] [Enchantment level] Hit / Punishment / Pounding / enchant [Player name] [sweeping] [Enchantment level] Raging Edge / Sweep / enchant [Player name] [thorns] [Enchantment level] Thorns / enchant [Player name] [unbreaking] [Enchantment level] Unbreakable / Durability / enchant [Player name] [vanishing_curse] [Enchantment level] Curse of Disappearance

World cheats

/ time set 18000 You will change the time to midnight / time set 6000 You will change the time at noon / difficulty [peaceful/easy/normal/hard] You will change the level of difficulty to that indicated in the command / summon You will invoke the corresponding entity (a full list can be found here) / atlantis You will raise the sea level in the world / weather [clear/rain/thunder] You will change the world’s climate to the one indicated in the command /seed Shows your world seed code

