 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

All mounts in Minecraft Legends and how to get them

Jesse Lennox
By

In yet another genre-mixup following Minecraft Dungeons, Minecraft Legends brings the open-world survival and building game to the RTS genre. Unlike most traditional RTS games, where you control the action from a detached, overhead perspective, this game keeps you in the action by giving you a character to control on the field itself. To keep the action fast-paced, and make sure you can easily control and order your mobs around, giving your character a mount is essential. Just like in the original game that inspired it, there are multiple creatures you can use as mounts, and they all behave and function differently. While the world in Minecraft Legends isn’t randomly generated, it can still feel overwhelming trying to find what you’re looking for. Here are all the mounts you can ride in Minecraft Legends, what they do, and where to find them.

How to get every mount in Minecraft Legends

A rainbow bird in Minecraft Legends on a cliff.

There are four different mounts you can tame and ride throughout your quest in Minecraft Legends. These include the horse, bird, beetle, and tiger. All you have to do to ride a new one is find it and press Swap Mount when near it, but finding them is the tricky part. Here’s where each of them resides in the world, plus what makes them special.

Related Videos

Where to find the horse

You won’t have to go looking for the horse since you begin the game with one. This is the classic mount and is made for getting you around the map much faster than on foot. The horse’s special ability is being able to sprint indefinitely at a high speed.

Related

Where to find the bird

A bird may not sound like a creature you could ride, and yet here we are. These rainbow-colored birds are quite small, but not hard to find in the Jagged Peaks biome. Keep an eye on your map for a clue as to when you’re close to one since they will automatically be marked for you. Once you’ve mounted a bird, you will be able to jump higher than any other mount, plus slowly glide from any height by holding the jump button.

Where to find the beetle

Perhaps an even stranger choice for a mount, the beetle is much bigger than their real-life counterparts. These insects are native to the Jungle biomes, so venture into the trees to snag one. The Beetle has two special attributes, the first it shares with the bird which is being able to glide by holding jump in the air. The beetle’s unique skill is that it can climb up any surface. So, while slow, it is very versatile and strategic.

Where to find the tiger

Now we’re talking! If you want to play He-Man and ride your very own tiger, get yourself on a safari to the Dry Savanna biome to track one down. The tiger has the most simple ability, which is that it is simply the fastest mount you can get. However, this speed does come with a downside. Unlike the Horse, the Tiger doesn’t have infinite stamina, so you will need to slow down eventually.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox

Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more Japanese game devs than his own neighbors, and has a way better knowledge of the game industry at large than anything going on in "real" current events. You can catch him defending the plot of Kingdom Hearts and geeking out over awesome combo videos in character action games any day of the week. Connect with Jesse on LinkdIn.

The best video game remakes of all time
Leon parries a chainsaw villager in Resident Evil 4.

There are so many classic games from the past that have become difficult for new players to experience. The farther away in time we get from these games' releases, the more difficult it can get to not only get the game itself but also the extra hardware needed to play them. That alone is a major barrier that turns people away from playing games many consider to be some of the greatest of all time. And that's not even taking into account dated graphics, controls, and mechanics.

Remakes offer a new generation a chance to experience some of the most influential games of the past, as well as give fans of the originals a brand new way to play them all over again. The best remakes take what made a game so great before and modernize it for the current audience without losing that magical spark. It isn't an easy process, but here are the games that managed to pull it off.

Read more
A list of all the Fortnite augments, and how to use them
Fortnite

Every new chapter of Fortnite is a massive event. While seasonal changes bring plenty of minor tweaks and additions, it's almost always when a new chapter rolls around that major overhauls or new mechanics are introduced. Fortnite Chapter 4 was no exception, and aside from the extreme changes the island underwent, it brought one very important change to gameplay that wmakes a huge difference when going for that illusive victory royal (it isn't easy to win Fortnite, after all).

Augments, well, augment the game. There are a few challenges that somewhat introduce what these are, but they leave out almost all the important details for you to find out on your own. Augments need to be considered, and deeply understood, not only for when you get them yourself but to know what new tricks your opponents could have up their sleeves. Before you get taken by surprise, here's a complete breakdown of how to unlock augments and how they work in Fortnite.
What are augments in Fortnite?
Augments, or Reality Augments, are essentially a new perk system introduced into Fortnite. There are currently 22 augments in the game, but with more to come in future updates. You can get access to multiple augments during a single match, but augments do not carry over after a match is finished, whether you win or lose. These perks can range from modifying certain weapon types to granting buffs for performing actions, and much more. There are no bad augments, so you will want to get as many as possible. Augments also have their own tab in your menu where you can see which ones you've had so far to track your progress using them all.
How use Fortnite augments

Read more
Resident Evil 4 Charms: all Charm effects and where to find them
Leon collecting a teddy bear charm.

Everyone loved the attaché case from the original game and was very excited to see that it would return in the Resident Evil 4 remake. This case brings back the delicate balance of managing your inventory space between healing items, ammo, weapons, and other items that you want to bring with you. What's new are the little keychains you can attach to your case called Charms. These are more than minor cosmetic flair, though, as each Charm has a unique buff that can help turn the tides in your favor. However, being brand new, even veterans of the survival horror classic won't know how to get or use them immediately. Leon needs every advantage he can get in Resident Evil 4 remake, so help him out by checking out all the Charm effects and where to find them.
How to get Charms

Since Charms are a new addition in the remake of Resident Evil 4, the way to get them is also somewhat new. Those who played the original might recall a small shooting range Leon could mess around in. In the remake, this mini-game has been expanded quite a bit. There are now multiple shooting ranges and within them multiple challenges. The first one you can encounter is when you find the Merchant in Chapter 3 after going through the Quarry. Whichever shooting range you pick, enter the ornate elevator to be transported to the range.

Read more