Is Overcooked 2 cross-platform?

Four chefs cook on a floating kitchen.
Ghost Town Games

Of all the multiplayer games out there, including relaxing farming sims like Stardew Valley or hardcore RPGs like Elden Ring, nothing quite has the same level of stakes as a game of Overcooked 2. You might think a game about cooking wouldn’t test you and your friends to the limit, but this co-op cooker knows exactly how to push your buttons. While it can be played alone, it is designed for teams of two or more people to do their best to coordinate and make as many meals as possible for a high score. While you can play locally, odds are you have friends online you’d like to share this experience with. You probably have seen mixed messages about whether or not Overcooked 2 is a cross-platform game, but we’re here to serve you only the freshest intel on who you can play with.

Overcooked All You Can Eat kitchen.
Ghost Town Games

The reason this is a complicated question is because Overcooked 2, the original standalone release, is not cross-platform. If you purchased this game in its original form when it came out, PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo players are all locked to their own ecosystems.

However, if you own Overcooked 2 via the All You Can Eat collection that bundles in all the content from the first and second game in an updated package, then it does have full cross-platform support. With this version, you can have one player on PlayStation, another on Xbox, a third on Switch, and a fourth on PC with no issues.

Make sure you check which version of the game you have to know if you can start cooking with your friends on other systems.

