All Starfield cheats and console commands

After a couple dozen hours with a game like Starfield, or even just a few if you’re that kind of player, the allure of cheats will start to arise. Whether it’s because you’re short of Credits, want to make yourself invincible, or get a head start when starting a new character, cheats can help you squeeze more fun out of any game that allows them. Starfield is already built for mod support, but you don’t have to go through the trouble of installing any if you just want to mess with the basics of the game by entering in some console commands. These commands will disable you from earning any achievements in the game, and you do so at your own risk since you could potentially break the game depending on how you use them, but otherwise are as simple to use as knowing the proper codes. Here are all the cheats and console commands in Starfield, and how to use them.
Can you enter console commands on Xbox?
Since Starfield is available on both PC and Xbox consoles, you may wonder if you have the option to use the same commands on your console version of the game. Unfortunately, at the time of writing, there is no way to open the console command menu on Xbox to enter any of these cheats. Perhaps a mod will be released in the future that enables this, but for now, all your cheating will have to be done on PC.
How to enter console commands on PC
Entering console commands in Starfield is done the same way as you would in any other game, which is by hitting the` key to open up the menu. Note that as soon as you do this, the game will warn you that entering any console command will lock you out of earning achievements as we mentioned earlier.
Once this menu is open, all you need to do is input a valid command to activate that function.
All console commands
There are dozens of console commands to pick from, so we will break them down into categories as best we can to help you locate what you’re looking for easily.
Game breaking commands
|Console Command
|Description
|tgm
|Toggle God Mode – Gives you infinite ammo and makes you invincible
|tim
|Toggle Immortal Mode – Makes you unkillable
|psb
|Player Spellbook – Unlocks all powers.
|tdetect
|Toggle Detect – You can’t be detected by enemies or NPCs.
|tcai
|Toggle Combat AI – Enemies won’t target you to attack.
|tcl
|Toggle No Clip – Lets you fly through all physical barriers.
|saq
|Start All Quests – Every quest in the game will be started and added to your journal. (Note: This command has been known to cause crashes)
|caqs
|Complete Main Quests – Marks all main quests as complete. (Note: This command has been known to cause crashes)
Character altering commands
|player.setlevel (Value)
|Set Character Level – Change your current level to the number you select.
|player.additem (Item ID) (Value)
|Add Items to Inventory – Adds an item to your inventory based on the ID entered (which will be listed below).
|player.placeatme (Item ID) (Value)
|Spawn Item/Creature at You – Spawn a specific creature wherever you are.
|player.paycrimegold 0 0 (Faction ID)
|Pay Off Bounties – Completely removes any bounties your character has.
|showlooksmenu player 1
|Open Character Creator – Let’s you completely rebuild your character, from appearance to background and traits.
|player.removeperk (Perk ID)
|Remove Skills, Traits, and Backgrounds – Removes any skill, trait, or background.
|player.addperk (Perk ID)
|Add Skills, Traits, and Backgrounds – Adds any skill, trait or background, but only if there is an open slot.
|player.setav carryweight (Value)
|Increase Carry Weight – Increases your carrying capacities to the specified amount.
|SetForceSpeechChallengeAlwaysSucceed ()
|You will always succeed in persuasion interactions.
|SetForceSpeechChallengeAlwaysFail ()
|You will always fail persuasion interactions.
Interaction commands
|additem (Item ID) (Value)
|Adds Items – Adds the item of the code you input to your inventory (item codes listed below).
|(Ref ID).amod (OMOD ID)
|Attach Weapon Mods – Same as the item command, only will attach the selected mod to your gun.
|(Ref ID).rmod (OMOD ID)
|Remove Attached Weapon Mod – Removes specified weapon mod.
|killall
|Kill All NPCs – Every NPC in your current area will be killed.
|kah
|Kill All Hostiles – Every currently hostile enemy in the area will be killed.
|resurrect
|Resurrect NPC – Select a dead NPC before opening the command menu and inputting this code to bring that specific one back to life.
|unlock
|Unlock Doors and Containers – While attempting to open a locked object or door, enter this code in the command menu to open it.
|showmenu sleepwaitmenu
|Show Sleep / Wait Menu – Opens up the wait menu so you can pass time.
Item spawn commands
|0000000F
|Credits
|player.additem 0000000F 100
|0000000A
|Digipicks
|player.additem 0000000A 100
|000547A3
|Breach
|player.placeatme 000547A3 1
|0002EB45
|MagSniper
|player.placeatme 0002EB45 1
|0026D963
|Big Bang
|player.placeatme 0026D963 1
|0026D960
|Shotty
|player.placeatme 0026D960 1
|0026D964
|Auto-Rivet
|player.placeatme 0026D964 1
|0002CB5F
|Regulator
|player.placeatme 0002CB5F 1
|0002EB42
|Magshot
|player.placeatme 0002EB42 1
|0026D96A
|Bridger
|player.placeatme 0026D96A 1
|00000FD6
|Razorback
|player.placeatme 00000FD6 1
|0026D96B
|Coachman
|player.placeatme 0026D96B 1
|00023606
|Magpulse
|player.placeatme 00023606 1
|0026D96D
|Urban Eagle
|player.placeatme 0026D96D 1
|0026D95D
|Sidestar
|player.placeatme 0026D95D 1
|00065925
|Incendiary Experimental Nishina Spacesuit (Legendary)
|player.placeatme 00065925 1
|0007B2B9
|Sentinel’s UC Antixeno Spacesuit (Legendary)
|player.placeatme 0007B2B9 1
|0022B8F6
|Repulsing Explorer Spacesuit (Epic)
|player.placeatme 0022B8F6 1
|0013F97D
|Peacemaker Spacesuit
|player.placeatme 0013F97D 1
|00225FC9
|Monster Costume
|player.placeatme 00225FC9 1
|001F22BC
|Gran-Gran’s Spacesuit
|player.placeatme 001F22BB 1
|0010A25D
|Armor-Plated UC AntiXeno Pack (Legendary)
|player.placeatme 0010A25D 1
|0001754E
|Mark 1 Pack
|player.placeatme 0001754E 1
|0021A86C
|UC Shock Power Pack
|player.placeatme 0021A86C 1
|00065926
|Reactive Experimental Nishina Helmet (Legendary)
|player.placeatme 00065926 1
|0010A25E
|Incendiary UC AntiXeno Space Helmet (Legendary)
|player.placeatme 0010A25E 1
|0013F97B
|Peacemaker Space Helmet
|player.placeatme 0013F97B 1
|0001754F
|Mark I Space Helmet
|player.placeatme 0001754F 1
|001F22BC
|Gran-Gran’s Space Helmet
|player.placeatme 001F22BC 1
