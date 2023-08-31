 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

The best backgrounds and traits in Starfield

Jesse Lennox
By

Bethesda RPGs really encourage players to actually roleplay a character in every way. Starfield continues the tradition found in Elder Scrolls and Fallout by starting you off by having you create your own unique character, complete with a history and set of specific traits. The number of options this time around is massive, and they not only inform who your character is to help you embody their personality, but dictate what skills you start with, the ways you can interact with certain groups, and other passive buffs and debuffs. There are way too many possible combinations to consider, and personal taste will play the biggest part in which you decide to select, but here are a few backgrounds and traits that stand out as the best for a variety of players.

Best backgrounds

Your background plays the biggest role in who your character is. Yes, it does determine the first three skills you start with, but it impacts much more than that. Depending on your background, you might have different dialogue options with certain characters or have slightly different interactions in specific situations. You can’t really predict these, but they do make the choice more important if you want to really play the part of whichever character you create.

Recommended Videos

Bounty Hunter

A description of the bounty hunter background.
Bethesda

If you’re looking to start out being a bit of a Jango Fett-type character, the Bounty Hunter is the perfect background. You won’t get any actual combat perks at the start, except for immediately being able to use boost packs to easily flank enemies and maneuver around the environment. Your main bonuses will be in ship combat thanks to the Piloting and Targeting Control Systems skills. If your dream is to be a space pirate, raiding unsuspecting vessels for supplies, you should go Bounty Hunter.

Related

Combat Medic

A description of the combat medic background.
Bethesda

Don’t think of the Combat Medic as a support class as you would in a normal game. You won’t be healing or supporting your crew with this class, but just making yourself that much more hardy. This class has an advantage with pistols, which is a great starting point to unlock skills in other weapon types later in the skill tree, but it’s going to make the most of healing items.

Space Scoundrel

A description of the space scoundrel.
Bethesda

If the Bounty Hunter is your Jango Fett, then the Space Scoundrel would obviously be your Han Solo. Good with pistols? Check. A skilled pilot? Check. A smooth talker? Triple check. This is a very open class that you can steer in a lot of different ways, but none of the starting skills will go to waste. It is a perfect class for when you don’t know for sure yet which direction you want to commit to.

Cyber Runner

A description of the cyber runner background.
Bathesda

For all you stealthy players out there, the Cyber Runner is here to get your criminal activity going. This background gives you all the tools you need to start committing crimes — and getting away with them — as soon as you begin. Stealth makes you harder to detect when you go where you shouldn’t, Security lets you bypass difficult locks, and Theft gives you the chance to lighten unsuspecting NPC’s pockets.

Best Traits

Traits work differently than backgrounds, with characters usually having one positive and one negative associated with them that more directly impact your gameplay experience. You can have up to three of them, but you don’t need to have any if you don’t want to. Pay attention to their descriptions as well, as many of them are mutually exclusive from one another.

Extrovert/Introvert

A description of the extrovert trait.
Bethesda

Are you better with people or working alone? If you plan on running with a crew, roll as an Extrovert to consume less O2 while running and jumping around. If you’re the lone wolf, go the opposite direction. Don’t worry about this impacting any other aspect of your character, either. You won’t be locked out of romances or dialogue options as an Introvert, for example.

Kid Stuff

A description of the kid stuff trait.
Bethesda

Hold on, hear us out on this one. Sure, the description doesn’t make it clear what upside there is, and giving away 2% of your cash every week is a hefty price just to have parents, but you have to trust us when we say it’s worth it — at least early on. We won’t spoil anything, but you do get more tangible rewards besides just having loving parents who believe in you and a free place to crash on New Atlantis. Later on, when you’re starting to get a lot more Credits, you can always cut them off if you’re feeling heartless.

Raised Enlightened/Universal

A description of the enlightened trait.
Bethesda

These are two other exclusive traits like Introvert and Extrovert, only for your religious beliefs. If you want to be a person of faith in exchange for specific rewards, there’s no downside except that you can’t be a part of the religion you don’t choose. The only unfortunate part of making this choice here is that you have no idea what either of these religions is about, let alone what you will get in their unique chest.

Wanted

A description of the Wanted trait.
Bethesda

If you want to add even more difficulty and unpredictability to your space adventures, make yourself a wanted criminal from the jump. Unlike committing other crimes in Starfield, this one can’t be removed by paying your bounty or doing time. Mercs will show up at random to ruin your day, but that may not be such a bad thing if you can handle it. For one, you always get the bonus of doing more damage while at low health, and taking out mercs can be lucrative and help you level up faster.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
The best traits to level first in Remnant 2
Three characters shoot at a boss in Remnant 2.

Much of Remnant 2's leveling process is based around increasing the ranks of traits that you'll discover throughout your journe. This will give you plenty of opportunities to build a character that best matches your playstyle. In the game's opening hours, however, each character will begin with just a few traits that can be leveled, and your equally limited trait points can make deciding which of those you want to invest in somewhat of a challenge. In this guide, we'll give you our opinion on which of these are best to focus on for optimizing the early part of your adventure. Here are the best traits to level first in Remnant 2
Best traits to level first in Remnant 2
When beginning the game with a new character, you'll have only five traits – one archetype trait exclusive to the archetype you've chosen and four core traits that every character begins with. Your archetype trait will level automatically as you play with that archetype, so you don't need to do anything with that trait. Instead, let's take a look at the four other core traits and discuss which ones are best to invest in.
Vigor
Vigor improves your overall health, which means you can take more damage before dying. This is likely the most important trait to pump points into, especially when first setting out into the dangerous world of Remnant 2. Enemies hit hard (especially bosses) and you have limited healing options during these opening hours, so you'll need every bit of extra health you can get. It wouldn't hurt to prioritize this trait until you get it to level 10, actually, as you'll be able to get plenty more points as the game progresses, and being able to take a few more hits against the game's first few bosses is immensely helpful. This is even more true for Challengers in team compositions where they'll be tanking and spending a lot of time in melee range.
Endurance
Endurance improves your overall stamina, which will allow you to run and roll more during combat. This is a great option to level up if you're playing a character that is focused on melee, as it will allow you to run more when you get surrounded or roll out of the way of enemy attacks without worrying as much about your stamina meter. For primarily ranged players, though, it's a bit less useful, so you're probably better putting those points elsewhere early on. As with Vigor, though, Challengers will likely benefit most from the trait due to their tendency to be a group's close-quarters combat specialist.
Spirit
Spirit improves your weapon mod power generation. This helps you to earn the ability to use your weapon mods more often in combat, meaning that its usefulness is entirely dependent on how useful your weapon mods are to your build. At the beginning of the game, your weapon mods will be most helpful during boss battles, and you're likely to end them before generating a second use of your mod anyways. Because of this, Spirit is likely better saved for leveling later on so that you can focus on survivability first. Gunslingers, however, are likely to see this as a good option in group settings because they're designed to be a DPS powerhouse.
Expertise
Expertise improves the cooldown speed of your archetype skills. This will aid you in using these skills more frequently, which can be a help against bosses and packs of deadly foes. However, like with Spirit, the usefulness of this trait in the initial few hours of the game is limited due to the already long cooldowns and the speed at which many bosses are likely to fall anyways. While Vigor should still be a priority for most classes, Expertise can be a particularly worthwhile trait for Medics who are playing with a group, as it's vital to keep their healing capabilities available as much as possible.

Read more
The best upcoming Xbox Series X games: 2023 and beyond
Two Atlas Fallen characters stand together in key art.

The Xbox Series X and Series S have now been out for over two years, bringing better resolution, higher frame rates, and ray tracing to gamers around the world. And the upcoming Xbox Series X games on this list promise to continue to show off all those bells and whistles in fun, new experiences.

If you're eager to find out what Microsoft has in store for the years ahead, we've rounded up every game confirmed so far, including new offerings, franchise installments, and ports of existing titles. We're looking beyond the first-party projects here to encompass all the great games coming to this powerful piece of gaming hardware. Maybe some of them will end up being among the best games on Xbox Series X.
Confirmed 2023 releases
The games listed below either have 100% confirmed release dates or solid release windows that we expect them to hit this year. Anything that's up in the air due to more vague launch predictions or previous delays will be listed under the following header.

Read more
The best single-player games
The Master Sword in Tears of the Kingdom.

It's never been a better time to be a multiplayer gamer, with fantastic titles such as Fortnite, GTA Online, and Call of Duty: Warzone taking the industry by storm. However, the same can be said about single-player experiences, especially in recent years thanks to the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Dedicated single-player games are some of the richest, most beloved experiences in the medium, and in this list, we'll go through the very best. These are the best single-player games.

Read more