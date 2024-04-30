One of the best Tomb Raider games is coming to Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft unveiled the batch of games coming to Xbox Game Pass throughout the first half of May. It’s a smaller group of only four games, but all of them are neat additions to Microsoft’s subscription service. Here’s the full roster of games coming to Xbox Game Pass between May 2 and May 14.
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition — May 2
- Kona II: Brume — May 7
- Little Kitty, Big City — May 9
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons — May 14
The most notable game in that batch is Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition. Released in 2014, this is the complete version of Crystal Dynamics’ reboot of this iconic action-adventure franchise. It brought the series into the modern gaming era with an intricately crafted and intimate single-player adventure. It, along with games like The Last of Us, helped set the cinematic single-player game standard that countless titles have followed in the decade since. It’s one of the best Tomb Raider games, too, so if you’ve never played it before, now is the time to give it a shot.
As for the other games, Kona II: Brume is a sequel to an eerie and intense adventure game that flew under the radar when it was released last October. Hopefully, its addition to Xbox Game Pass gives it a second lease on life. Then there’s Litty Kitty, Big City, which is a day one Xbox Game Pass title following in the footsteps of Untitled Goose Game that has players explore a city as a cat and mess around with its inhabitants.
Finally, there’s Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, which is an experimental, yet memorable title from now-famous game developer Josef Fares. Oddly enough, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons got a remake in February, but that’s not the version coming to Xbox Game Pass.
You’ll have a good time with any of those four titles coming to Xbox Game Pass, but also keep in mind that several titles will be leaving the service on May 15. It might be worth checking one of these games out immediately so you don’t miss out.
- Eastern Exorcist
- Eiyuden Chronicle Rising
- Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2
- Ghostlore
- Just Cause 4 Reloaded
- Norco
- SD Gundam Battle Alliance
- Supraland Six Inches Under
Editors' Recommendations
- The best games on Xbox Game Pass for right now (April 2024)
- Xbox Game Pass gets one of 2021’s best games today
- Try one of gaming’s best trilogies before it leaves Xbox Game Pass next week
- One of the best games of the year is finally coming to Xbox next month
- One of the year’s best reviewed games is coming to Xbox Game Pass