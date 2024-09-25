 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Xbox is getting rid of its standalone Game Pass app

By
Five screens from the new Xbox mobile app. The middle one says black ops 6
Xbox

All of Xbox’s mobile features will soon be under just one app. Microsoft announced Wednesday that it’ll be moving Game Pass features into the regular Xbox app for beta users starting this week.

This signals the end of Xbox Game Pass app as a separate entity. Game Pass functionality, like searching the catalog or grabbing perks for Game Pass Ultimate members, will be in the main Xbox app. The move also means the Game Pass app will no longer be available for new download beginning in November.

Recommended Videos

This is a welcome move for players who don’t want to deal with two apps in order to access everything PC and console players get in one place. It also makes it less confusing if you want to see what’s on Game Pass catalogs versus available in the regular Xbox Store. The app still won’t have native Xbox Cloud Gaming functionality, but Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can still stream games through a browser.

Related

To join the beta program on mobile, you can download the Xbox beta app on the Google Play Store for Android or via TestFlight on iOS.

The Xbox blog post also reveals other updates for PC and console players. First up, Game Bar Compact Mode, a smaller version of the Game Bar on PC optimized for smaller screens like on Windows handheld consoles that was previously only available for Xbox Insiders, is now available for all PC players. Now instead of having a number of widgets taking over your screen, you’ll just have one widget on the left-hand side that can also be navigated via a controller.

If you already have the Game Bar installed, just open it up and you’ll be prompted to turn on Compact Mode.

PC players are also getting more management tools to help save download space and view games at a glance.

Finally, console players will get a new feature to make it easier to play games with updates and pre-downloads. It’s not available in all games, but it’s supported in some Xbox titles already like Sea of Thieves and Minecraft. Consoles will also now get notifications when a game on a player’s wishlist has received an update, is available to purchase, is available with a promotion, or is added to the Game Pass library.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
All upcoming Xbox Series X games: 2024, 2025, and beyond
Key art for Frostpunk 2.

The Xbox Series X and Series S have now been out for over four years, bringing better resolution, higher frame rates, and ray tracing to gamers around the world. And the upcoming Xbox Series X games on this list promise to continue to show off all those bells and whistles in fun, new experiences.

If you're eager to find out what Microsoft has in store for the years ahead, we've rounded up every game confirmed so far, including new offerings, franchise installments, and ports of existing titles. We're looking beyond the first-party projects here to encompass all the great games coming to this powerful piece of gaming hardware. Maybe some of them will end up being among the best games on Xbox Series X.
Upcoming Xbox Series X games 2024
The games listed below either have 100% confirmed release dates or solid release windows that we expect them to hit in 2024. Any games with more ambiguous release windows will be listed below the confirmed releases.

Read more
The best original Xbox games
The original Xbox sits on a table.

Microsoft was looking to make a big first impression in the console space with its original Xbox (not to be confused with the Xbox One) and did far better than anyone would've thought. This generation had some stiff competition when looking at the best PlayStation 2 games and best GameCube games that the Xbox would need to compete with. However, this little green machine carved out its own space in the market and would set itself up to do even better when it would get a chance to hit us with the best Xbox 360 games the next generation.

We always enjoy going down memory lane to find the best games of all time, and it would be irresponsible to ignore the original Xbox. These are our picks for the best original Xbox games.

Read more
The best games on Xbox Game Pass right now (September 2024)
Key art for Hi-Fi Rush.

 

As the Xbox Game Pass program has grown, so has our list of the best games on Xbox Game Pass. After the launch of the Xbox Series X, Microsoft has doubled down on Game Pass, and now offers well over 350 games on the console alone. To help you through option paralysis, we rounded up the top games on Microsoft's subscription platform.

Read more