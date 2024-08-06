Microsoft has revealed the first wave of Xbox Game Pass titles coming to the subscription service this August. While we already knew about Creatures of Ava and Mafia: Definitive Edition’s impending additions to Xbox Game Pass, we also learned that another Activision Blizzard game is coming: Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy.

Originally a PlayStation 4 exclusive, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy revamped Naughty Dog’s Crash Bandicoot games for what were then current-gen platforms. It toed the line between remaster and remake as the visuals got a complete overhaul, but it was extremely faithful when it came to gameplay and level design. Regardless, the first three Crash Bandicoot games are fantastic, so N. Sane Trilogy is as well.

Recommended Videos

It’s the third Activision game to come to the service, following Diablo IV and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. It appears to be the first Activision game to be playable through the cloud on Game Pass, according to its listing in the Xbox Wire article.

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy will be available on Xbox Game Pass on August 8. A day before that, Creatures of Ava will be a day one addition to the service. It’s an enjoyable sci-fi adventure in which players survey and collect creatures on an alien planet. Then, on August 13, 2K and Hanger 13’s crime game remake Mafia: Definitive Edition will be added to the service’s catalog.

While Xbox Game Pass will add these three great new games throughout the first half of this month, the following four games will leave Microsoft’s subscription service on August 15.