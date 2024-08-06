 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Another great Activision game comes to Xbox Game Pass this month

By

Microsoft has revealed the first wave of Xbox Game Pass titles coming to the subscription service this August. While we already knew about Creatures of Ava and Mafia: Definitive Edition’s impending additions to Xbox Game Pass, we also learned that another Activision Blizzard game is coming: Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy.

Originally a PlayStation 4 exclusive, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy revamped Naughty Dog’s Crash Bandicoot games for what were then current-gen platforms. It toed the line between remaster and remake as the visuals got a complete overhaul, but it was extremely faithful when it came to gameplay and level design. Regardless, the first three Crash Bandicoot games are fantastic, so N. Sane Trilogy is as well.

Recommended Videos

It’s the third Activision game to come to the service, following Diablo IV and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. It appears to be the first Activision game to be playable through the cloud on Game Pass, according to its listing in the Xbox Wire article.

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy will be available on Xbox Game Pass on August 8. A day before that, Creatures of Ava will be a day one addition to the service. It’s an enjoyable sci-fi adventure in which players survey and collect creatures on an alien planet. Then, on August 13, 2K and Hanger 13’s crime game remake Mafia: Definitive Edition will be added to the service’s catalog.

While Xbox Game Pass will add these three great new games throughout the first half of this month, the following four games will leave Microsoft’s subscription service on August 15.

  • Airborne Kingdom
  • Offworld Trading Company
  • Shadow Warrior 3
  • The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
FIFA 22 and Naraka: Bladepoint coming to Xbox Game Pass this month
Naraka Bladepoint character grabbing another on top of a rooftop.

More games are coming to Xbox Game Pass this month. Announced via an official Xbox blog post, five extra games are coming to the subscription service along with the recently added hits like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge and Omori. The most notable of the new library additions is the unique battle royale Naraka: Bladepoint which is hitting Game Pass the same day as its console release.

Temulch Hero Showcase | NARAKA: Bladepoint

Read more
Minecraft, It Takes Two, and more come to Xbox Game Pass this month
Cody and May stand with Dr. Hakim in It Takes Two.

Microsoft announced the newest titles coming to its Xbox Game Pass service for November. The new listings are a mixh of different genres of games, with a few indie games thrown into the mix as well. Among the titles is the mega-hit Minecraft and the critically acclaimed 2021 game It Takes Two.

 

Read more
Hades, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and more coming to Xbox Game Pass
hades yakuza like a dragon xbox game pass 2bd644a3 56a9 43e1 806c 2f11fcdfb910

During the Xbox conference at E3 2021, it was announced that Yakuza: Like a Dragon will be coming onto Xbox Game Pass today, along with the rest of the Yakuza games. Along with Like a Dragon, Age of Empires IV and Hades will be on the Xbox Game Pass on October 28 and August 13, respectively. Players who own the Xbox Game Pass subscription can download these games for no extra cost on their PCs and Xbox consoles.

During the conference, it was announced that Hades will be available on the Xbox Game Pass. Supergiant Games' critically acclaimed hack-and-slash roguelike Greek fantasy takes you through the deepest parts of Hades all the way to the mortal realm. It will be released on Xbox Game Pass on August 13.

Read more