 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Xbox Game Pass adds one of 2022’s best racing games this month

Tomas Franzese
By

Microsoft has revealed that games that will be coming to Xbox Game Pass throughout the rest of June and even into early July. While the list lacks any major exclusives or first-party games, a solid racing game from 2022 and some intriguing indies make it an interesting batch. Thankfully, the losses the service will suffer at the end of the month aren’t too bad either.

The most notable game to hit Xbox Game Pass Ultimate during the back half of June will be Need for Speed Unbound. Coming to the service via its EA Play connection, this is a solid racing game that I gave a three-and-a-half-star review last year. At the time, I said it was “a surprisingly entertaining racer in a year that hasn’t seen much racing game excitement since Gran Turismo 7.” On the indie side of things, The Bookwalker: Thief of Tales will be a day one Xbox Game Pass release on June 22. It’s an isometric adventure game where the main gimmick is that players can enter the worlds of books they come across.

Recommended Videos

Former PlayStation console exclusive F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch will also come to Xbox Series X/S via Xbox Game Pass on June 27. This is the full list of titles you can expect to come to the subscription service between today and July 5.

  • Need for Speed Unbound — June 22
  • The Bookwalker: Thief of Tales — June 22
  • Bramble: The Mountain King — June 27
  • F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch — June 27
  • Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town — June 29
  • Arcade Paradise — July 3
  • Sword and Fairy: Together Forever — July 5

As is usually the case, a number of games will leave Xbox Game Pass at the end of the month. Thankfully, June 30’s removals aren’t too significant, with the biggest losses being John Romero’s Empire of Sin and the viral RPG Maker game Omori. Here’s the full list of titles leaving next Friday.

  • DJMax Respect V
  • Empire of Sin
  • Matchpoint – Tennis Championships
  • Olija
  • Omori
  • Road 96

All in all, it’s a somewhat muted update for Xbox Game Pass. Things are bound to get a lot more interesting as we head into the back half 2023 and titles like Exoprimal, Starfield, The Lamplighters League, Lies of P, and Forza Motorsport come to the service. 

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
Apex Legends performance guide: best settings, fps boost, and more
Vantage stands with her sniper rifle in Apex Legends.

Frames win games, as Nvidia loves to say, so if you're playing a hotly competitive game like Apex Legends, then making sure you're playing at peak performance is a great way to improve your chances of winning. Other than listening to the people telling you to "git gud," of course. One of the best ways to improve your Apex Legends performance is by adjusting the settings. But which ones are worth changing, and which ones aren't?

To find out, we performed a deep dive on Apex Legends settings to find out which ones you can turn down, and which ones you absolutely need to leave on.
The best settings for Apex Legends

Read more
Dell just slashed the price of this RTX 3050 gaming laptop
this dell gaming laptop with an rtx 3060 just got a big price cut deal g15 render

Gamers who are looking to buy a new gaming laptop while on a tight budget should check out this offer -- the Dell G15 gaming laptop for $800, following a $100 discount from Dell on its original price of $900. There's no information on how long this bargain will remain available, but we think it will be gone sooner than you expect like most gaming laptop deals. Go ahead and proceed with the purchase immediately, because you may regret it if you take too long.

Why you should buy the Dell G15 gaming laptop
You'll be able to play the best PC games on the Dell G15 gaming laptop because it's equipped with the 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM. You may have to choose low to medium settings for some of the more demanding titles, but that should be acceptable considering the price of this gaming laptop. It also features a 15.6-inch display with Full HD resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, which should let you appreciate the graphics of modern video games.

Read more
Best Diablo 4 Druid build: recommended skills, passives, and gear
best diablo 4 druid build skills passives gear

Diablo 4's Druid class is effective, allowing players to shapeshift and use magic to damage opponents from afar. It's an intimidating class to use, especially compared to some of the classics, but once you have the right build, the Druid can be devastating. It takes a little while to get it going, but once you master the art of this class, it's highly effective.

In this guide, we'll cover the very best Druid build in Diablo 4.
Recommended build

Read more