Your investment in gaming PC deals will go to waste if you don’t upgrade your screen, and if you’re willing to splurge for the best possible gaming experience, you’ll want to go for the 57-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 curved gaming monitor. It’s pretty expensive at its original price of $2,500, so you’re going to want to take advantage of any discounts that are available. Fortunately, Samsung has slashed its price by $700 so it’s down to $1,800 — it’s still not cheap, but once you’re playing your favorite games on this monitor, you’ll quickly understand why it’s worth every single penny.

Why you should buy the 57-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 curved gaming monitor

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 curved gaming monitor features a 57-inch screen with dual 4K Ultra HD resolution and a 1000R curvature, so it will fully immerse you in the worlds of the video games that you play with its lifelike details and vivid colors. It also supports HDR 1000 for better visual accuracy, and it uses Quantum Matrix technology for controlled brightness and improved contrast.

Even a split second of lag may cause your defeat in single-player boss fights or online multiplayer matches. The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 curved gaming monitor prevents this with its 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. The gaming monitor also supports AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro, which eliminates screen tearing and stuttering that destroys the gaming experience. It also adds style to your gaming setup with its CoreSync technology that projects your game’s colors into the real world, and Core Lighting+ that sets the mood.

For those who are looking for the best monitor deals that money can buy, you’ll have to consider Samsung’s offer for the 57-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 curved gaming monitor. From its sticker price of $2,500, it’s down to $1,800 for savings of $700. Gamers who can afford this display won’t regret going for it, but you’ll have to act fast if you want to enjoy the discount. There’s no telling when the bargain expires, so if you’re already looking forward to playing video games on the 57-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 curved gaming monitor, you should complete the purchase right now.

