This Samsung 27-inch QHD gaming monitor is almost 50% off

Complete your PC gaming setup with the 27-inch Samsung Odyssey G6 curved gaming monitor, which is available from Walmart with a $333 discount that nearly halves its original price of $700 to only $367. This is one of the most attractive monitor deals that we’ve seen recently due to all of the features that you’ll be getting for this affordable price. You’re going to have to act fast though — the offer may expire at any moment, so you’re going to want to complete your purchase before that happens.

Why you should buy the 27-inch Samsung Odyssey G6 curved gaming monitor

The Samsung Odyssey G6 curved gaming monitor is an excellent display for the best PC games. The gaming monitor offers QHD resolution so that you’ll enjoy sharp details and vivid colors while you’re playing, while the 1000R curvature matches the curve of your eye and fills your peripheral vision for a more comfortable viewing experience. This is important when you have the habit of playing video games for several hours at a time. The Samsung Odyssey G6 curved gaming monitor also supports the Samsung Gaming Hub, which will let you access various cloud gaming services in one place.

The size of the 27-inch Samsung Odyssey G6 curved gaming monitor falls within our computer monitor buying guide‘s recommended range of 24 inches to 32 inches. The monitor also offers a 240Hz refresh rate, which makes it among the fastest screens out there, alongside a 1ms response time. The Samsung Odyssey G6 curved gaming monitor also supports AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro, which prevents screen tearing and stuttering for immersive gameplay.

