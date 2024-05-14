 Skip to main content
The Aurora R15 Alienware gaming PC is $1,100 off today

Alienware Aurora R15 placed at an angle on a table.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Gamers who are on the hunt for gaming PC deals should turn their attention towards Dell’s offer for the Alienware Aurora R15. This particular configuration of the gaming desktop that originally goes for $3,900 is on sale with a $1,100 discount that drops its price to $2,800. It’s still not cheap, but you’ll quickly understand why it’s worth every penny once you’ve started playing your favorite games on this machine. We’re not sure how long the bargain will remain online though, so if you’re interested, you should buy the gaming PC right now.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop

It’s the Alienware Aurora R16 that reigns supreme over our roundup of the best gaming PCs, but its predecessor, the Alienware Aurora R15, is still a perfectly capable machine for PC gaming. With the AMD Ryzen 9 7900X processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, and 64GB of RAM, not only can it run the best PC games at their most demanding settings, but it will also be ready for the upcoming PC games of the next few years. It will be a while before you have to think about making any upgrades to this gaming PC’s components.

The Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop features a 2TB SSD for ample storage space to install several AAA titles with all their required updates and optional DLCs, and you can get into it immediately because the gaming PC ships with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded. If you’re the type of gamers who spends up to several hours playing, you won’t have to worry about the Alienware Aurora R15 overheating because it features the brand’s liquid cooling system that will keep it running at peak performance.

The Alienware Aurora R15 is still an excellent purchase for gamers, especially with the $1,100 discount from Dell on this particular configuration of the gaming PC. From $3,900, it’s down to a more reasonable $2,800, and while it remains a pretty significant investment, it’s one that you surely won’t regret making. However, if you’re drawn to the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop because of the potential savings, you’re going to have to push through with the transaction immediately because any delay may cause you to miss out on this offer.

