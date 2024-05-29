 Skip to main content
This Alienware gaming laptop with RTX 4050 is $650 off, down to $1,300

Doom Eternal running on an Alienware x14 R2.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Dell’s discounts for its Alienware gaming laptops always generate a lot of interest, and we expect the same for this offer — the Alienware x14 R2 with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card at $650 off, which slashes its price to $1,300 from $1,950 originally. There’s no telling how much time is remaining before this bargain ends though, so if you want to make sure that you get this gaming laptop for a much cheaper price than usual, you need to complete your purchase immediately.

Why you should buy the Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop

The Alienware x14 R2 is a gaming laptop that promises impressive performance for its price with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card. Paired with the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM, the machine won’t have any trouble running the best PC games. It’s not as powerful as the top-of-the-line models of the best gaming laptops, but the Alienware x14 R2 will let you enjoy all of the popular titles of this generation. You’ll have complete control of its performance though, through the Alienware Command Center.

You’ll be able to install several AAA games in the Alienware x14 R2 because it’s equipped with a 2TB SSD, which also ships with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded. The gaming laptop maintains portability with 14-inch screen, but without sacrificing display quality as it offers QHS+ resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. There’s also no shortage of ports with the Alienware x14 R2 — there’s a collection of USB-A, USB-C and Thunderbolt 4 ports on the gaming laptop, plus a headset jack.

The Alienware x14 R2 with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card is an excellent choice for gamers, especially now that you can get it with a $650 discount. In one of the most attractive gaming laptop deals from Dell, it’s down to a more reasonable price of $1,300 from $1,950, but we believe this is only available for a limited time. It may return to its regular price as soon as tomorrow, so if you want to enjoy significant savings when buying the Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop, push through with the transaction as soon as you can.

