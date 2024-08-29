 Skip to main content
Lenovo just chopped $1,500 off this ThinkPad laptop for Labor Day

By
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 front angled view showing display and keyboard.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

One of the best laptop deals right now is at Lenovo. Currently, you can buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 laptop for $1,711 instead of $3,229. Granted, that huge discount of over $1,500 could be a little too good to be true. After all, Lenovo can be overly generous when it comes to its estimated value system, so maybe temper your expectations with the true price cut. Either way though, $1,711 for this laptop is a great price for anyone keen to be more productive on the move. Here’s what we know about it.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11

Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands, especially when it comes to business laptops. If you want something that’s robust and also highly competent, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 will appeal a ton. This particular model has a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-1365U processor, a massive 32GB of memory, and 512GB of SSD storage. It’s a little unusual that there’s so much memory but so little storage space, but other than that, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 offers some strong core specs.

It also utilizes a 14-inch WUXGA screen with 1920 x 1200 resolution, 100% sRGB color, 400 nits of brightness, and anti-glare properties. It’s suitably sharp for all your work needs. The laptop also has a 1080p full HD webcam with a privacy shutter while there’s a fingerprint reader on the keyboard to save you from needing to type in passwords so often.

This may not be a laptop to feature among our look at the best laptops but it’s a reliable option. It offers key features like an all-day battery life, instant wake, fast charging, and intelligent video conferencing tools. For the webcam, there’s Dolby Voice support, integrated AI-based noise cancellation and four 360-degree mics. It’s also been designed to provide improved airflow with dual fan and rear venting and even the undersides of the keys facilitating air intake when in use.

Like with all Lenovo laptops, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 laptop has also been tested against US Department of Defense military standards so you get extensive reliability and durability, with the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 laptop capable of surviving extreme conditions. That includes the Arctic wilderness and desert dust storms, so it’s going to last through your commute.

Built to last, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 laptop normally costs $3,229 at Lenovo. Right now, you can buy it for $1,711 so you’re saving $1,518. Check it out now as Lenovo doorbuster deals tend to end fast.

