Shopping for a Back-to-school laptop? These are the laptops I’d recommend

A laptop is probably the one purchase that’ll have the biggest impact on the school year. It’ll be there for lectures, late-night assignments, group projects, Netflix binges, and everything in between. The trick is finding one that fits both the workload and the budget. After narrowing down the options, these are the five laptops I’d actually recommend for Back-to-School, whether the priority is getting the most value, joining the Apple ecosystem, or investing in a machine that’ll comfortably last through graduation.

Acer Chromebook Plus 515

Pros Spacious 15.6-inch touchscreen

Fast everyday ChromeOS performance

Excellent webcam and AI features

Great value for students Cons ChromeOS has software limitations

Plastic build feels basic

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Finding a budget laptop that doesn’t immediately feel like a compromise is harder than it should be, but the Acer Chromebook Plus 515 gets surprisingly close. It has everything most students actually need: a responsive Intel Core i3-1305U processor, 8GB of LPDDR5X memory, a fast 256GB SSD, and a large 15.6-inch Full HD IPS touchscreen that’s perfect for juggling documents, research tabs, and streaming videos.

Google’s Chromebook Plus platform also adds useful AI-powered writing and photo editing tools, while the Full HD webcam and Wi-Fi 6E make it well-equipped for online classes and crowded campus networks. If most of the workload lives inside Chrome, Google Docs, and web apps, this is easily one of the smartest laptops to buy on a budget.

Alternatively, if the course relies on Windows applications or desktop software, the HP 14 is the better fit. It combines a quad-core Intel processor with 8GB of RAM and a practical hybrid storage setup that pairs a 256GB SSD with an additional 128GB of eMMC storage. What really makes it stand out is that it already includes a one-year Microsoft 365 subscription, making it an excellent choice for students who’ll spend most of their time in Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Teams. For business, accounting, or general productivity, it’s a practical alternative that won’t stretch the budget.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3X

Pros Snapdragon X delivers excellent battery life

16GB RAM and 512GB SSD

Copilot+ AI features

Clean, lightweight design Cons ARM compatibility isn't perfect

Display could be brighter outdoors

Battery anxiety shouldn’t be part of college life, and that’s exactly why the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3X deserves a spot on this list. Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X platform, it’s built to stay unplugged for long days while still feeling fast and responsive.

The combination of 16GB of memory and a 512GB SSD leaves plenty of room for multitasking, while the 15.3-inch WUXGA display gives documents, spreadsheets, and split-screen work enough breathing room. As a Copilot+ PC with a 45 TOPS NPU, it also supports Microsoft’s latest on-device AI features, making it a surprisingly future-ready laptop for the price.

If battery life is just as important as performance, this is probably the Windows laptop I’d recommend first.

Dell XPS 13

Pros Premium CNC aluminum build

Gorgeous 2.5K 120Hz touchscreen

Lightweight and highly portable

Excellent speakers and Wi-Fi 7 Cons Limited port selection

8GB RAM on the base model

If the MacBook Neo caught your eye but Windows is non-negotiable, the Dell XPS 13 is where I’d point most people. It’s one of the few Windows laptops that genuinely delivers the same premium feel, with a beautifully machined CNC aluminum chassis that’s just as easy to slip into a backpack and carry around campus all day.

The 13.4-inch InfinityEdge touchscreen is easily the star of the show. Its sharp 2.5K resolution, adaptive 30-120Hz refresh rate, and 500 nits of brightness make everything from reading PDFs and taking notes to binge-watching shows look fantastic. Inside, Dell pairs Intel’s new Core 5 Processor 320 with 8GB of LPDDR5X memory and a fast 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD, giving it more than enough performance for everyday coursework, multitasking, and productivity.

Dell rounds things off with thoughtful extras like Wi-Fi 7, a Full HD webcam with Windows Hello facial recognition, and a surprisingly powerful quad-speaker setup that’s easily among the best in this class. The port selection is admittedly sparse, but if the goal is a premium Windows ultrabook that feels every bit as polished as a MacBook, the XPS 13 remains one of the easiest recommendations to make.

Apple MacBook Neo

Pros Excellent value for a Mac

Silent fanless design

Fast A18 Pro chip

Beautiful Liquid Retina display Cons 8GB memory is limiting

Limited ports

Apple has lowered the barrier to entering the macOS ecosystem with the MacBook Neo. Priced at $699, this 13-inch laptop brings Apple’s signature build quality, silent fanless operation, and all-day battery life down to a price point accessible to most student budgets.

Powered by Apple’s A18 Pro chip, the MacBook Neo is built from the ground up to run Apple Intelligence features locally. It features 8GB of unified memory, 256GB of SSD storage, a sharp 1080p FaceTime HD camera for online lectures, and Apple’s reliable Magic Keyboard. The 13-inch Liquid Retina display offers rich color reproduction and crisp text rendering for extended reading sessions.

If you are already integrated into the Apple ecosystem with an iPhone or iPad, or simply want a durable Mac that will comfortably last through a four-year degree, the MacBook Neo is one of the smartest laptop buys available.

ASUS Zenbook 14

Pros Gorgeous 2K OLED touchscreen

Powerful Ryzen AI 9 processor

Excellent battery life

Fantastic port selection Cons OLED panel is reflective

Premium pricing

If I had to recommend just one Windows laptop from this list, it’d probably be the ASUS Zenbook 14. It strikes that rare balance between portability, performance, battery life, and display quality that makes it feel like it can do almost everything well.

The AMD Ryzen AI 9 processor, paired with 16GB of LPDDR5X memory and a fast 512GB SSD, is powerful enough for programming, content creation, engineering software, and just about every productivity task a student can throw at it. Then there’s the gorgeous 14-inch 2K OLED touchscreen, which makes everything from editing photos to watching movies look fantastic. ASUS also deserves credit for keeping useful ports like HDMI and USB-A alongside modern USB-C connectivity, saving students from carrying extra dongles.

For anyone wanting one laptop that’ll comfortably handle college today and still feel fast years down the line, this is the one I’d buy. It delivers flagship ultrabook performance without compromising on portability, making it my favorite overall pick in this roundup.