The Lenovo Legion gaming laptop with RTX 4070 is $580 cheaper today

For one of the better gaming laptop deals available right now, take a look at what Lenovo has to offer. Currently, you can buy the Lenovo Legion 7i gaming laptop for a significant discount of $580. Working out at 25% off, it means instead of paying $2,290, you pay $1,710 — a great value for a laptop with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070. Here’s what you need to know before you miss out.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion 7i

Lenovo is one of the best gaming laptop brands out there with pretty much all the Lenovo laptops we review consistently punching above their weight when it comes to performance. Some can be a little bulky, but inside that bulky shell is some great hardware. As an owner of a Lenovo gaming laptop, I’d happily buy from the brand again.

With the Lenovo Legion 7i, you get a 14th-generation Intel Core i9-14900HX processor, 16GB of memory, and 1TB of SSD storage. As mentioned, there’s the best part — an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card with 8GB of dedicated VRAM. It’s teamed up with a 16-inch WQXGA screen which has a resolution of 2560 x 1600, HDR 400 support, 100% sRGB, 500 nits of brightness, and a refresh rate of 240Hz. It’s a great combination to ensure that whatever you play looks exceptional here.

Above the screen is a 1080p full HD webcam with dual microphones and an electronic privacy shutter. The per-key RGB backlit keyboard looks great too and adds a fingerprint reader to ensure plenty of reliable security here without needing to type in passwords all the time. The full-size keyboard has room for full arrow keys and number pad keys, so it’s a good bet for all your gaming needs. It’s those kind of things that add up to make this one of the best gaming laptops.

Another nice extra is its fast charging. Through Super Rapid Charge technology, you can charge up to 30% capacity in just 10 minutes, or you can gain 70% back in about 30 minutes. A full charge is achieved in just 80 minutes.

Suitable for all your gaming needs, the Lenovo Legion 7i is a delight and it’s even more appealing while on sale. It normally costs $2,290, but right now it’s 25% off at Lenovo, down to $1,710. Take a look at it now before the $580 discount ends soon.