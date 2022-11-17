Nvidia RTX 4050 impresses in first benchmark leak

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 will almost definitely be the most affordable GPU released with the Ada Lovelace architecture but it will still pack some graphical power according to this first benchmark leak.

Someone seems to have tested an early version of the laptop version of the RTX 4050 on Puget Bench, a graphics productivity benchmark that focuses on speed tests using several popular Adobe apps. The particular app tested was Adobe Premiere Pro, one of the leading video editing apps.

The results were impressive and Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 4050 scored 57.4 and 51.3, compared to the previous generation RTX 3050 which scored 47.3 and 43.4. That’s a 21% gain at the high end and 18% on the second run. The RTX 3050 is already a fast, entry-level GPU and it looks like its successor will push speeds higher.

A bigger leap would have been better but keep in mind that these early tests, first spotted by Benchleaks on Twitter, will be using a less optimized version of the firmware so the scores posted by the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 when it ships could be higher.

Ideally, we’d like to see benchmarks that include ray tracing, and frames per second to get a better sense of gaming performance and we’ll keep an eye out for more leaks to come.

With any benchmarks, there have to be a few disclaimers. Obviously, benchmarks may not match your personal experience. We can’t be certain that this was in fact an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 but it seems that it is a real graphics card that has appeared in regulatory ECC listings.

Given the leisurely pace that Nvidia is launching its 40-series GPUs, it might not be released until 2023, leaving time for things to change, just like Nvidia “unlaunching” its 12GB RTX 4080.

