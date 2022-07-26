The upcoming next-gen Nvidia and AMD graphics cards have just been registered at the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), bringing them one step closer to launch.

Although this doesn’t mean that all of the listed GPUs will launch this year (or at all), it does give us some insight into the exact models that AMD and Nvidia may be readying for their new lineups. There’s also a hidden surprise that shows Nvidia may not be quite done with the RTX 30-series GPUs just yet.

[EEC]

– NVIDIA RTX 40 series and RTX 30 Super series

– AMD RX 7000 serieshttps://t.co/1p8cVDjtsxhttps://t.co/3MfkecGem9 pic.twitter.com/Rwy2o4FCCd — 포시포시 (@harukaze5719) July 26, 2022

The EEC is a trademark registry and because of that, it often serves as a source of product leaks. There’s no guarantee that all of the listed products will make it to the market, but the registry works as an indication that the manufacturer is likely to be working on these products. We’ve seen several EEC leaks in the past, and usually, the majority of the products end up being released. Even so, until AMD and Nvidia confirm these, it’s best to maintain a dose of skepticism.

The registration comes from AFOX, a partner for both AMD and Nvidia, which will seemingly plan to produce custom versions of the cards. The company makes other kinds of PC hardware aside from graphics cards, including motherboards, power supply units, and storage. This time, AFOX seems to be getting ready to work on a long list of AMD and Nvidia graphics cards.

First spotted by Twitter leaker Harukaze5719, the EEC listings include the full range of Nvidia’s next-gen RTX 40-series “Ada Lovelace” graphics cards. This means the following GPUs:

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 Ti

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Ti

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 Ti

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050

While most of the lineup was expected, the RTX 4090 Ti has been the subject of some speculation. This intensely powerful GPU might instead be a continuation of Nvidia’s RTX Titan series as opposed to an RTX Ti.

Curiously, AFOX has also chosen to list several RTX 30-series graphics cards under the name RTX Super: The GeForce RTX 3090 Super, RTX 3080 Super, RTX 3070 Super, and the RTX 3060 Super. However, given that Nvidia is currently suffering from a major oversupply of graphics cards that it still needs to unload before the next-gen launches, it seems unlikely that it will go back to create even more RTX 30-series GPUs. In fact, some sources speculate that Nvidia may opt to only release a single RTX 40 GPU this year in order to try and sell more of the current-gen cards. AFOX may just be optimistic here, or simply trying to cover all bases.

The company hasn’t snubbed AMD — on the contrary, it registered just about every AMD GPU variant possible. This includes the following:

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT

AMD Radeon RX 7900

AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT

AMD Radeon RX 7800

AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT

AMD Radeon RX 7700

AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT

AMD Radeon RX 7600

AMD Radeon RX 7500 XT

AMD Radeon RX 7500

While we don’t know for a fact that all of these graphics cards will end up getting released, the EEC listings are a good indicator that production is well underway and AMD’s and Nvidia’s board partners are getting ready. With both AMD and Nvidia set to launch new products this year, we’re bound to hear more soon enough.

