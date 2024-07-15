 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Details on the upcoming AMD and Nvidia GPUs just got leaked

By
The Nvidia RTX 4080 Super on a pink background.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Seasonic, a prominent PSU manufacturer, has reportedly revealed several upcoming GPUs from AMD’s Radeon RX 7000 series and Nvidia’s RTX 5000 series on its website. Seasonic listed the unreleased GPUs on its Wattage Calculator webpage, mentioning at least four new AMD and five new Nvidia models, although they seem to be removed at the time of writing this article.

As per a report, Seasonic’s website referenced high-end models of AMD’s forthcoming Radeon RX 7000 series, including the RX 7990 XTX, RX 7950 XTX, and RX 7950 XT. This is the first time these specific models have been spotted anywhere online, adding to the anticipation surrounding AMD’s next-gen GPUs. However, it’s worth noting that this isn’t the first time AMD has introduced a high-end refresh. Previously, it launched the “XX50” models as part of the RDNA 2 refresh, which included the 6950 XT, 6750 XT, and 6650 XT.

Recommended Videos

If these listings are true, it means that AMD is potentially gearing up to compete aggressively in the high-performance GPU market, offering significant improvements in performance and efficiency. Expect the AMD Radeon RX 7000 RDNA 3 GPU refresh to come with higher clock speeds, power ratings, and faster memory.

Get your weekly teardown of the tech behind PC gaming
Check your inbox!
Privacy Policy

Similarly, the website had listed Nvidia’s upcoming RTX 5000 series, indicating that these GPUs will feature substantial power demands. The leaked information includes various models, from the top-tier RTX 5090, all the way to the RTX 5050, with their respective Thermal Design Powers (TDPs) specified.

If the data is accurate, the most significant increase in TDP is expected with the 5060 GPU, which might address the performance and price gap issues seen between the RTX 4070 and 4060. Additionally, the RTX 5060 is anticipated to return to a 12GB VRAM standard. The increase in TDP also means that these new GPUs will likely require robust power supplies.

Nvidia GeForce TDP 
RTX 5090 500W
RTX 5080 350W
RTX 5070 220W
RTX 5060 170W
RTX 5050 100W

The early appearance of these unreleased GPUs on Seasonic’s website suggests that both AMD and Nvidia are on the brink of launching their next-gen graphics cards. From what we have heard, Nvidia is expected to start rolling out its Blackwell architecture consumer graphics cards in October, beginning with the high-end RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 models.

The enthusiast RTX 5070 is anticipated to follow in January 2025, with the mainstream RTX 5060 expected to launch in Q3 or Q4 of the same year. On the other hand, Team Red could launch its RDNA 3 refresh in January during CES 2025.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Kunal Khullar
Kunal Khullar
Computing Writer
Kunal is a Computing writer contributing content around PC hardware, laptops, monitors, and more for Digital Trends. Having…
I’m scared of next-gen Nvidia GPUs, and you should be too
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang with an RTX 4090 graphics card.

Few things are as thrilling in the PC world as the release of a new lineup of some of the best graphics cards. The excitement builds for months on end, with benchmarks, leaks, predictions, and finally, the launch of said GPUs. While I'm far from immune to that sort of hype, I can't bring myself to be excited about Nvidia's RTX 5000-series. In fact, I'm kind of dreading it.

My fears are based on the last couple of generations. While Nvidia certainly knows how to push its performance to new heights, all of this comes at a price that the mainstream market may not be prepared to pay.
Nvidia's rise to dominance

Read more
Nvidia DLSS 3: explaining the AI-driven gaming tech
Cyberpunk 2077 running on the Samsung Odyssey OLED G8.

Nvidia's Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) has been a staple of PC gaming for several years now, but DLSS 3 turns the tech on its head. It promises impossibly high frame rates in demanding games like Portal RTX by using AI to generate frames all on its own.

It's a simple concept, but DLSS 3 is complex. We're here to catch you up on what DLSS 3 is, how it works, and what games you'll find it in.
What is DLSS 3?

Read more
I tested AMD’s RX 7800 XT against Nvidia’s RTX 4070, and there’s a clear winner
AMD logo on the RX 7800 XT graphics card.

With the release of the Radeon RX 7800 XT and RX 7700 XT, AMD finally set foot in the mainstream gaming sector with its RDNA 3 lineup. Nvidia, its biggest rival, which also makes some of the best graphics cards, was the first to release competing cards with similar performance -- at least on paper. But are Nvidia's options better than AMD's in this generation?

The RX 7800 XT was, from the get-go, said to be the competitor to Nvidia's RTX 4070, but in reality, these GPUs differ both in price and performance. We've tested the RX 7800 XT and compared it to the RTX 4070, and we now know which of these two GPUs is the one to pick.
Pricing and availability

Read more