Details on the upcoming AMD and Nvidia GPUs just got leaked

Seasonic, a prominent PSU manufacturer, has reportedly revealed several upcoming GPUs from AMD’s Radeon RX 7000 series and Nvidia’s RTX 5000 series on its website. Seasonic listed the unreleased GPUs on its Wattage Calculator webpage, mentioning at least four new AMD and five new Nvidia models, although they seem to be removed at the time of writing this article.

As per a report, Seasonic’s website referenced high-end models of AMD’s forthcoming Radeon RX 7000 series, including the RX 7990 XTX, RX 7950 XTX, and RX 7950 XT. This is the first time these specific models have been spotted anywhere online, adding to the anticipation surrounding AMD’s next-gen GPUs. However, it’s worth noting that this isn’t the first time AMD has introduced a high-end refresh. Previously, it launched the “XX50” models as part of the RDNA 2 refresh, which included the 6950 XT, 6750 XT, and 6650 XT.

Recommended Videos

If these listings are true, it means that AMD is potentially gearing up to compete aggressively in the high-performance GPU market, offering significant improvements in performance and efficiency. Expect the AMD Radeon RX 7000 RDNA 3 GPU refresh to come with higher clock speeds, power ratings, and faster memory.

Get your weekly teardown of the tech behind PC gaming ReSpec Subscribe Check your inbox!

Similarly, the website had listed Nvidia’s upcoming RTX 5000 series, indicating that these GPUs will feature substantial power demands. The leaked information includes various models, from the top-tier RTX 5090, all the way to the RTX 5050, with their respective Thermal Design Powers (TDPs) specified.

If the data is accurate, the most significant increase in TDP is expected with the 5060 GPU, which might address the performance and price gap issues seen between the RTX 4070 and 4060. Additionally, the RTX 5060 is anticipated to return to a 12GB VRAM standard. The increase in TDP also means that these new GPUs will likely require robust power supplies.

Nvidia GeForce TDP RTX 5090 500W RTX 5080 350W RTX 5070 220W RTX 5060 170W RTX 5050 100W

The early appearance of these unreleased GPUs on Seasonic’s website suggests that both AMD and Nvidia are on the brink of launching their next-gen graphics cards. From what we have heard, Nvidia is expected to start rolling out its Blackwell architecture consumer graphics cards in October, beginning with the high-end RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 models.

The enthusiast RTX 5070 is anticipated to follow in January 2025, with the mainstream RTX 5060 expected to launch in Q3 or Q4 of the same year. On the other hand, Team Red could launch its RDNA 3 refresh in January during CES 2025.