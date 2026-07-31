Microsoft finally has a Windows 11 upgrade everyone can get behind

Microsoft has spent the past few years enthusiastically explaining how AI will transform Windows. But Satya Nadella’s latest promise for the operating system is something most Windows users can get behind. The company is finally focusing on making things work better.

During Microsoft’s fiscal 2026 fourth-quarter earnings call, Nadella said the company is investing to ensure Windows has the “best quality and fundamentals,” while continuing to position the platform as a home for secure on-device AI. The statement is still short on specifics, and Microsoft has yet to announce a single giant Windows 11 quality update. But it does reinforce a broader overhaul that has been underway throughout 2026. Some of these revolve

Windows 11 has plenty of basics left to fix

Microsoft has already started addressing some of the complaints users have carried since Windows 11 launched. The company is testing the return of a movable taskbar, allowing it to sit along the top or sides of the screen again. It has also been reducing baseline RAM consumption, tackling memory leaks and slow startup behavior. This also involves speeding up File Explorer and simplifying the entire Windows Search.

Recommended Videos

The recent Low Latency Profile update was another meaningful step, which targets sluggish Start menu and shell responsiveness rather than adding another visible feature. Microsoft has even begun trimming some of the Copilot clutter it spent so much effort adding. Copilot branding has disappeared from areas of Notepad and Snipping Tool as part of a broader Windows cleanup.

Microsoft still has some trust to rebuild

The renewed attention to quality arrives after another year of troublesome Windows updates. June’s mandatory Windows 11 update produced reports of boot failures, BitLocker recovery prompts, OneDrive problems, and crashes on some PCs. Microsoft then issued an emergency July update for affected Dell systems experiencing unexpected problems such as overheating, performance issues, and excessive battery drain.

Looking at the financial reports, it’s clear why Microsoft is focusing on polishing Windows up. Its More Personal Computing revenue fell 4% during the quarter, while Windows OEM and Devices revenue declined 7%. But for a change, the Windows 11 roadmap looks enticing, even if it is mundane.