Lenovo’s Googlebook lineup could include two laptops, a 2-in-1 tablet, and an AI mouse

Google announced Googlebook at I/O in May, but we are still waiting to see what the finished hardware will actually look like. The first devices are expected this fall, and new images published by Android Headlines may have given us an early look at what Lenovo has planned.

Lenovo appears to be preparing at least three Googlebooks, including two traditional laptops and a detachable 2-in-1 tablet. There is also a new wireless AI mouse that seems to have been designed specifically for the platform.

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Google has already confirmed that Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, and Lenovo are working on Googlebooks. Still, Lenovo launching three different models would make its opening lineup considerably more ambitious than I expected.

The tablet is the most interesting one

The two laptops appear to come in different sizes, suggesting Lenovo may be targeting separate users and price points. The images do not reveal much about their specifications, processors, or displays, so it is difficult to say how different they will be.

The detachable tablet is much easier to get excited about. Android Headlines reports that the device has four speakers, Dolby Atmos support, and stylus compatibility. It could prove more interesting than another conventional laptop by leaning into Googlebook’s support for Android apps and touch input.

Lenovo also has a mouse for Magic Pointer

Lenovo’s new 59-gram wireless mouse reportedly includes an RGB strip and a dedicated AI key. Googlebook is built around Gemini Intelligence rather than treating AI as a separate app or sidebar, and the mouse may connect directly to Magic Pointer, the Gemini-powered cursor feature that can surface contextual actions based on whatever you point at on screen. Lenovo has not yet explained what the AI key does, but it could provide a quicker way to call up those suggestions.

I still have questions about how consistently Googlebook will perform across different chips, screen sizes, and form factors. Google has positioned the platform as premium, and rising memory costs could push prices even higher. The company has not announced a launch date for the first devices, although IFA in September seems like a plausible venue for Lenovo to unveil its lineup.