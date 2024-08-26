Intel Gamer Days sale cuts hundreds off Alienware laptops and PCs

Gamers who are on the hunt right now for gaming laptop deals and gaming PC deals should set their sights on Dell’s Intel Gamer Days sale, which is offering discounts on a wide range of Alienware devices across all budget ranges. We’ve highlighted our top picks below, but feel free to check out all the bargains that are available. You’re going to have to be quick with your decision on what to buy either way though, as we’re not sure how long stocks will last, especially for the more popular models of Alienware gaming laptops and gaming PCs.

Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop — $1,000, was $1,700

For a relatively affordable but dependable machine, you can’t go wrong with the Alienware x14 R2. It’s equipped with the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM, which are more than enough to play the best PC games without any issues. The gaming laptop also features a 14-inch QHD+ screen with a 165Hz refresh rate that keeps it portable, but it has plenty of space to install your favorite games with its 512GB SSD that comes with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded.

Alienware Aurora R16 gaming PC — $1,900, was $2,400

Gamers who prefer a gaming desktop should check out the Alienware Aurora R16, which currently sits on top of our roundup of the best gaming PCs. You’ll enjoy amazing performance even at the most demanding settings of your favorite PC games with its 14th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super graphics card, and 32GB of RAM. This configuration of the Alienware Aurora R16 also ships with Windows 11 Home, pre-installed in a 1TB SSD that will have ample space for several AAA titles with all of their necessary updates.

Alienware m18 R2 gaming laptop — $3,100, was $4,000

The Alienware m18 R2 challenges the best gaming laptops with the topnotch performance provided by its 14th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, and 64GB of RAM. With these components, you’ll be all set for the upcoming PC games of the next several years. The 18-inch screen of the Alienware M18 R2, with QHD+ resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate, gives justice to all that power, and there won’t be any shortage of space in its 4TB SSD with Windows 11 Home out of the box.