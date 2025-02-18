The Alienware Aurora R16, our ‘best gaming PC,’ is on sale from Dell

Are you planning to upgrade your gaming PC? You may want to check out Alienware deals, especially this one: a $210 discount from Dell for this particular configuration of the Alienware Aurora R16 that usually sells for $2,210, bringing it down to $2,000. You’re never going to regret going for this gaming desktop, especially since the savings are a huge bonus, but you’re going to have to be quick with your purchase because there’s a chance that the stocks up for sale will run out soon.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R16 gaming PC

It’s no secret that we’re very impressed by the Alienware Aurora R16 — we gave it a rating of 4 out of 5 stars in our review, and we’ve placed it at the top of our list of the best gaming PCs. It appears to be expensive even after the current discount, but it’s actually competitively priced with what you’re getting with your purchase. It’s equipped with the 14th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super graphics card, and 32GB of RAM that’s the maximum recommendation by our guide on how to buy a gaming desktop. With these specifications, not only can you play the best PC games at their highest settings, but you’ll also be ready for the upcoming PC games of the next few years.

With a 2TB SSD, you’ll have enough space to install several AAA titles, and with Windows 11 Pro pre-loaded, you can actually start doing so right after you hook up the gaming PC to the necessary peripherals. The gaming desktop keeps cool and quiet while you’re playing with its liquid-cooling system, and it’s smaller than previous generations so it will take up less space on your desk, meaning you can get that bigger gaming monitor that you’ve wanted.

Dell is a fantastic source of gaming PC deals, especially if you’ve got your eyes on the Alienware brand. We highly recommend going for the Alienware Aurora R16, as there’s $210 in savings up for grabs for this model with an original price of $2,210, so you’ll only have to pay $2,000. It’s still not what you’d call affordable, but it’s actually a steal price when you consider the power that this gaming desktop packs. Hurry and complete your transaction for the Alienware Aurora R16 gaming PC, as it would be a shame to miss out on the discount.