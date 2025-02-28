 Skip to main content
Our 'best gaming laptop' is on sale — Lenovo Legion Pro 5 at 26% off

Our Top Pick Cyberpunk 2077 on the Lenovo Legion Pro 5.
Does your gaming laptop need an upgrade? We highly recommend going for the Lenovo Legion Pro 5 Gen 8, which is currently on sale from Lenovo itself with a 26% discount for this Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 configuration. From its original price of $1,600, it’s down to $1,180, which is a fantastic price for this device. You’re going to have to hurry if you want the $420 in savings though, as we’re not sure how long stocks will last for the gaming laptop deals of this clearance sale.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion Pro 5 Gen 8 gaming laptop

With a score of 4.5 stars out of 5 stars in our review, the Lenovo Legion Pro 5 takes the top spot in our roundup of the best gaming laptops as it provides fantastic value for money — and even more so with the discount that’s being offered by Lenovo. Its top-tier performance begins with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, and combined with the AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX processor and 16GB of RAM, you won’t have any trouble playing the best PC games. You’ll also have enough space to install multiple titles as the gaming laptop comes with a 1TB SSD with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded.

The screen of a gaming laptop is important as you need a proper display to give justice to its processing power, and the Lenovo Legion Pro 5 Gen 8 doesn’t disappoint with its 16-inch screen with 2560 x 1600 resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. The device also features the brand’s Legion ColdFront 5.0 thermal technology, which prevents overheating so that you can play for several hours at a time.

Gamers shouldn’t settle for laptop deals that won’t meet the strict requirements of PC gaming, as you don’t have to pay an exorbitant amount to get a reliable machine. Check out the Lenovo Legion Pro 5 Gen 8 with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, which is available in a clearance sale from Lenovo at 26% off. Instead of $1,600, you’ll only have to pay $1,180 for huge savings of $420. To make sure that you don’t miss out on the discount, add the Lenovo Legion Pro 5 Gen 8 gaming laptop to your cart and proceed with the checkout process immediately.

