This gaming PC with 32GB of RAM is on sale from Newegg at 51% off

Newegg is an excellent source of bargains for all kinds of electronics, and that includes gaming PC deals. Here’s an offer that’s surely attracting a lot of attention — the AOACE gaming PC, originally sold for $1,600, is all the way down to just $780 following a 51% discount. That’s $820 in savings on a solid gaming desktop, but we’re not sure how much time you’ve got to take advantage of this bargain. If you’re interested, we highly recommend completing your transaction for this machine as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the AOACE gaming PC

The AOACE gaming PC isn’t made by one of the brands featured in our list of the best gaming desktops, but it’s got what it takes for you to enjoy playing the best PC games. Its processor — the 12th-generation Intel Core i5 — isn’t impressive, but it makes up for it with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card and a whopping 32GB of RAM, which is the sweet spot for high-end gamers, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need.

With Windows 11 Home out of the box, you can start installing your favorite titles in the AOACE gaming PC right after you set it up with the necessary peripherals such as your gaming monitor, and with its 1TB SSD, you’ll have enough space for several games with all of their add-ons and updates. The gaming desktop comes with six ARGB cooling fans that not only prevent overheating, but also make it look stylish while you play because of its transparent chassis.

Are you thinking about upgrading your gaming setup, but you want to stick to a budget? The AOACE gaming PC is an affordable option right now, as Newegg has reduced its price from $1,600 to only $780. It’s not going to stay at 51% off for long though, as a lot of shoppers will want to pocket the savings of $820. You need to hurry with your purchase if you want to get the AOACE gaming PC for less than half-price — you may regret it if you wait until tomorrow as the discount may already be gone by then.