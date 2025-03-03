 Skip to main content
The Dell XPS 13, a Copilot+ laptop, is on sale at $300 off

By
Reviewed By Digital Trends Dell XPS 13 9350 front angled view showing display and keyboard.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

If you’re thinking about buying a laptop that’s designed to maximize the capabilities of Microsoft’s Copilot, here’s an offer from Dell that you should consider: the Dell XPS 13 with a $300 discount that brings its price down to $1,700 from $2,000. It’s still not what you’d call affordable after those savings, but it’s going to be worth every single penny with its capabilities. You’re going to have to act fast if you don’t want to miss out though, as there’s always a lot of interest in Dell XPS deals.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13

The Dell XPS 13 is a Copilot+ laptop, which means it’s built so that you can fully enjoy the features of Microsoft’s Copilot. You’ll be able to access the powerful AI assistant with ease as the device is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 258V Series 2 processor, Intel Arc Graphics, and 32GB of RAM, which our guide on how much RAM do you need says is the sweet spot for professionals. With these specifications and Windows 11 Home, you’ll also be able to carry out even the most demanding tasks for work or school without any issues, even when you’re multitasking between several apps to get them done.

With its sleek frame and 13.4-inch OLED touchscreen with 3K resolution, the Dell XPS 13 is an extremely portable device, so you won’t mind bringing it with you wherever you go. The laptop can carry all of your important files and necessary apps in its 1TB SSD, and it also has a 1080p camera with dual-array microphones for whenever you need to join an online meeting or make a video call.

The laptop deals that are worth buying never come cheap, but you should still be on the lookout for savings that will make the purchase a little lighter on your wallet. Here’s a great example — the Dell XPS 13 at $300 off from Dell, for a lowered price of $1,700 from $2,000 originally. We’re not sure how much time is remaining on this discount, so if you want to get the Dell XPS 13 for a more affordable price than usual, you need to proceed with the transaction as soon as possible.

Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
