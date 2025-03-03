The Dell XPS 13, a Copilot+ laptop, is on sale at $300 off

If you’re thinking about buying a laptop that’s designed to maximize the capabilities of Microsoft’s Copilot, here’s an offer from Dell that you should consider: the Dell XPS 13 with a $300 discount that brings its price down to $1,700 from $2,000. It’s still not what you’d call affordable after those savings, but it’s going to be worth every single penny with its capabilities. You’re going to have to act fast if you don’t want to miss out though, as there’s always a lot of interest in Dell XPS deals.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13

The Dell XPS 13 is a Copilot+ laptop, which means it’s built so that you can fully enjoy the features of Microsoft’s Copilot. You’ll be able to access the powerful AI assistant with ease as the device is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 258V Series 2 processor, Intel Arc Graphics, and 32GB of RAM, which our guide on how much RAM do you need says is the sweet spot for professionals. With these specifications and Windows 11 Home, you’ll also be able to carry out even the most demanding tasks for work or school without any issues, even when you’re multitasking between several apps to get them done.

With its sleek frame and 13.4-inch OLED touchscreen with 3K resolution, the Dell XPS 13 is an extremely portable device, so you won’t mind bringing it with you wherever you go. The laptop can carry all of your important files and necessary apps in its 1TB SSD, and it also has a 1080p camera with dual-array microphones for whenever you need to join an online meeting or make a video call.

